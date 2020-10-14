Clearlake Capital-Backed Dude Solutions To Acquire Confirm® From Precisely

Confirm software enables public and private sector organizations to deliver critical infrastructure services, maximize operational efficiencies and leverage internet of things ("IoT") technology to unlock smart applications and use cases. The acquisition of Confirm reflects the commitment by Dude Solutions to accelerate growth through product innovation and strategic acquisitions.

The addition of Confirm broadens the Dude Solutions product portfolio serving public sector clients, offering smart city solutions that help organizations implement strategies to extend asset life, increase citizen responsiveness and optimize mobile workforces. The acquisition also extends Dude Solutions' presence geographically in both EMEA and APAC. It represents the company's eighth acquisition in the past six years, and its second under sponsorship from Clearlake.

"Dude Solutions' acquisition of Confirm represents an exciting growth opportunity for both of our businesses," said Kevin Kemmerer, Dude Solutions Executive Chairman. "The combination of our software platforms offers government clients an unmatched product platform for smart infrastructure asset management. Together with Confirm, we look forward to delivering the most innovative solutions as we serve the unique and evolving needs of our clients."

Josh Rogers, CEO of Precisely, said, "The acquisition of our Confirm business unit by Dude Solutions is strongly compelling for all parties. In Dude Solutions, Confirm has found a home with a complementary product set and geographic footprint in which the business can continue to thrive. With this transaction, Precisely can put greater focus on our core strategy as the global leader in data integrity – providing maximum accuracy, consistency, and context for confident data-driven decisions."

"Confirm is a natural extension of the Dude Solutions platform with a suite of software solutions that help government clients automate mission critical asset management workflows," said Prashant Mehrotra, Partner and Managing Director, and Paul Huber, Principal, of Clearlake. "Now more than ever, the public sector is looking for innovative ways to extend the useful life of assets and work more efficiently. We believe joining forces will strengthen the Dude Solutions operations management platform and further deliver on client demands to automate asset management and capital planning processes delivering significant long-term value to clients."

About Dude Solutions

Dude Solutions is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of operations management solutions to education, government, healthcare, senior living, manufacturing and membership-based organizations. For nearly two decades, Dude Solutions has inspired clients to create better work and better lives. We combine innovative, user-friendly technology with the world's smartest operations engine, empowering operations leaders to transform the most important places in our lives. Today, more than 12,000 organizations use our award-winning software to manage maintenance, assets, energy, safety, IT, events and more. For more information, visit www.dudesolutions.com.

About Clearlake Capital

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are industrials, technology and consumer. Clearlake currently has approximately $25 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 200 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.

About Precisely

Precisely is the global leader in data integrity, providing accuracy and consistency in data for 12,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including 90 percent of the Fortune 100. Precisely's data integration, data quality, location intelligence, and data enrichment products power better business decisions to create better outcomes. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

