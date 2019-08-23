Clearlake Capital-Backed Janus International Names Industry Veteran Ramey Jackson As CEO

Mr. Jackson is an accomplished veteran of the self-storage industry with more than 20 years of relevant experience, and he has served in many executive and leadership roles within Janus, most recently as Vice President of Sales.

"I am honored to serve as the next CEO of Janus, and I want to thank David, Clearlake and the entire team at Janus for the confidence they have placed in me to lead this incredible organization," said Mr. Jackson. "The self-storage business is undergoing exciting changes, as new technological solutions are developed and applied, and Janus looks forward to offering the most innovative, customer-friendly options."

"Ramey is an executive with the knowledge, experience, commitment and vision required to lead Janus into the future, and we look forward to partnering with him as we work together to take Janus to the next stage of growth," said José E. Feliciano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Colin Leonard, Partner, at Clearlake. "On behalf of Clearlake and the Board, we want to thank David for his exemplary service to Janus, wish him well in his well-deserved retirement and look forward to his continued contributions as Co-Chairman."

Mr. Curtis founded Janus in 2001 and served as the Company's Chief Executive Officer since inception. He has over 35 years of executive experience within the industry, having founded and led multiple companies at the forefront of the self-storage and commercial sectors.

"I am proud of the incredible global platform we have built with the best employees in the industry," said Mr. Curtis. "Janus is just getting started in its growth trajectory, and I am excited to watch Ramey execute on our compelling growth plan to pioneer new technologies like access control, while expanding our core business lines. Ramey is a proven and respected leader in our organization who has delivered strong results through an unwavering commitment to our customers and people."

ABOUT JANUS

Janus International Group, LLC is the leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions including: roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and five locations internationally. More information is available at www.janusintl.com.

ABOUT CLEARLAKE

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading private investment firm founded in 2006. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are industrials and energy; software and technology-enabled services, and consumer. Clearlake has managed over $10 billion of institutional capital since inception and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 100 investments. More information is available at www.clearlake.com.

