Clearlake Capital-Backed Sunbelt Supply Acquires Severe Service Specialists

Based in Trussville, Alabama, and with field sales support throughout the Southeastern U.S., Triple S offers specialty flow control solutions for the most demanding industrial applications. Its highly technical sales force supports industries including power generation, refining, and other industrial processes. Toby Hollier, President of Triple S, and the founding team of Triple S will remain with the company. Triple S will continue to go to market under the Triple S brand as part of the Sunbelt network of local service centers and technical sales personnel.

Scott Jackson, President and CEO of Sunbelt, said, "Triple S is a great complement to Sunbelt, adding to our global footprint and expanding our valve and automation product portfolio to offer solutions in power generation and refining. The Triple S team brings talented technicians and a knowledgeable sales group that will enhance our customer experience. Together with the backing of our sponsor, Clearlake, we look forward to continuing to invest in Sunbelt's expansion as we provide the best platform for specialty flow control solutions through local technical support teams strategically positioned in leading markets."

"Sunbelt is a proven leader in providing flow control solutions and we are thrilled to utilize Sunbelt's resources and extend our product depth and geographic reach at this exiting time," said Mr. Hollier. "Our philosophy has always been to provide customers with the most reliable valves for the most severe applications, and this focus on excellence fits perfectly with Sunbelt. We are excited to be a part of this growing team."

"Sunbelt continues to grow, and adding Triple S is another strong step that deepens the technical expertise Sunbelt offers to customers in key industrial corridors," said José E. Feliciano, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, and James Pade, Partner, Clearlake. "We are excited about the organic and inorganic growth opportunities we continue to see for Sunbelt, and we remain committed to supporting the company by bringing more resources and relationships, and the power of our O.P.S.® framework, to this great team."

In the last five years, Sunbelt has added 12 new branches organically and through acquisition and continues to make investments to bring customers unmatched flow control expertise, particularly for critical ongoing maintenance, repair, and operating ("MRO") applications in local markets.

About Sunbelt Supply

Sunbelt Supply is a leading specialty supplier of industrial flow control products and an expert provider of tailored technical solutions to the energy and industrial sectors. Sunbelt is headquartered in Houston, Texas and operates 29 facilities worldwide. This close proximity to its customers allows Sunbelt Supply to act as a critical link in the supply chain. For more information, visit www.sunbeltsupply.com.

About Severe Service Specialists ("Triple S")

Triple S is a leading provider of services and valves that are engineered to withstand severe applications across industries such as power generation, refining, and other industrial processes. Using its deep industry knowledge and product expertise, Triple S provides customized solutions to valve and flow challenges. Triple S is a manufacturer's representative, offering factory authorized automation facilities and a support team with expert technical knowledge. Triple S is based is Trussville, Alabama, and is a part of the Sunbelt Supply network of local service centers and technical sales personnel.

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading private investment firm founded in 2006. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are industrials and energy; software and technology-enabled services; and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $10 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 100 investments. More information is available at www.clearlake.com.

