Clearly Clean Named "Best Place to Work - Manufacturer" for Second Year in a Row and "Best Locally Produced Manufactured Item"

These 2022 Readers' Choice Awards from the Republican Herald come on the heels of Clearly Clean being named the Fastest-Growing Manufacturer in NE Pennsylvania for the third year in a row

ORWIGSBURG, Pa., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearly Clean Products, LLC, the rolled-edge recyclable tray manufacturer, today announced that it has been named the 2022 "Best Place to Work – Manufacturer" in Schuylkill County and the "Best Locally Produced Manufactured Item" by the Readers' Choice Awards, sponsored by the Republican Herald. This is the second year in a row that Clearly Clean was named a Best Place to Work. These awards immediately follow the company being named the Fastest-Growing Manufacturer in Northeast Pennsylvania by the NEPA Manufacturers and Employers Association for the third year in a row.

"We're grateful to the Republican Herald, the community, and our employees for this recognition," said Edward Newell, operations manager, Clearly Clean. "We strive to cultivate a family atmosphere, and we're happy that our efforts are being welcomed by our Clearly Clean family! Schuylkill County is a hub for many big-name manufacturers, so we're thankful that our eco-friendly products stand out from the pack!"

Clearly Clean's recyclable food trays are utilized for meat, poultry, seafood, produce, and deli products and are available in many sizes and colors. Its trays are made from PET, the same material used in recyclable water bottles, offering a 100% recyclable, rolled-edge tray option to retailers, food processors, and packaging distributors.

Due to its rapid growth, Clearly Clean can provide its employees with opportunities for advancement – as well as health benefits and a 401(k) with a company match. The company also offers a fixed schedule that includes 3.5 days off in a row every week, which is unusual in the industry.

"Our schedules allow our employees to maintain a work-life balance," continued Newell. "Our recyclable food trays are in virtually every grocery store in the U.S., and we're grateful to God and to our employees and their families for our success."

About Clearly Clean Products, LLC

Clearly Clean, which is known for its rolled-edge food trays, is an innovative manufacturer that creates eco-friendly products with features that surpass their non-sustainable alternatives. The company is committed to protecting its patented rolled-edge trays and manufacturing processes – as well as developing other sustainable products. www.clearlyclean.com

CONTACT:

Lisa Grimes

703-217-2692

[email protected]

SOURCE Clearly Clean Products LLC