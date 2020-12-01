ClearObject promoted to Premier Partner by Google Cloud

Google is the world's fastest growing cloud platform , offering leading security, reliability and access to the most advanced machine learning and AI capabilities available. ClearObject has been a Google partner for over 4 years, helping customers migrate their data to the cloud and take advantage of advanced serverless technologies and data analytics. At the end of November ClearObject was recognized as a Premier Partner, a status reserved for the very best Google Cloud partners globally.

"Achieving Google's Premier Partner status is an acknowledgment of the success ClearObject continues to have delivering value to customers looking to digitally transform their businesses," explains Noel Hopkins, Head of Customer Success for ClearObject.

"Migrating critical data workloads to the Google Cloud Platform provides businesses with security and the knowledge that their data is instantly available. Leveraging the world's most powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence allows businesses to then extract even more value from their data."

ClearObject has been providing cloud services and data analytics solutions to companies around the world for over a decade. This significant experience and legacy of delivering customer success has been fundamental in ClearObject being recognized by Google Cloud as a Premier Partner.

Achieving the highest status in the Google Cloud ecosystem doesn't represent the finish line for ClearObject, but it is a moment to place even more emphasis on the partnership. This week, ClearObject launches their Growing with Google Cloud strategy, which highlights key technologies that ClearObject will continue to evolve and develop in 2021. These areas of focus provide ClearObject with a roadmap to becoming the partner of choice for businesses looking to migrate critical workloads and leverage data analytics in the cloud.

About ClearObject

ClearObject is a leading migration and data analytics company based in Indianapolis, IN. As a Google Premier Partner, ClearObject is helping customers take advantage of advanced serverless solutions and powerful data analytics. For more information, please visit www.clearobject.com .

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE ClearObject

Related Links

http://www.clearobject.com

