ClearOne Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, reported financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2018.

"Business conditions we experienced in the first quarter persisted resulting in another challenging quarter for the company," said Zee Hakimoglu, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have undertaken initiatives to accelerate our pace of product innovation, the results of which are evident in important new products shipping this month and our plan to ship significant new solutions before the end of the year. In addition, the programs that we have undertaken to cut costs through man-power optimization and operating facilities reorganization, among other things, are planned to generate annualized cost savings of approximately $3.9 million when they are fully implemented next year. We will also continue our vigorous litigation efforts to stop continuing harm to our business caused through infringement of our patents."

Financial Summary



The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles those to GAAP measures in the attached tables.

Q2 2018 revenue was $7.0 million , compared to $10.3 million in Q2 2017 and $7.3 million in Q1 2018. The year-over-year decrease as well as sequential revenue decline reflect an impact of the on-going harm of infringement of ClearOne's patents resulting in slower adoption of our next generation professional audio conferencing platform. The patent infringement has also negatively impacted revenue from ClearOne's other products that are sold with professional audio conferencing systems.

Financial Summary ($ in 000, except per share) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change GAAP Revenue $ 6,971 $ 10,311 -32% $ 14,260 $ 21,989 -35% Gross Profit 3,250 6,069 -46% 7,349 12,747 -42% Operating loss (2,972) (1,109) -168% (5,414) (1,635) -231% Net loss (2,163) (820) -164% (4,009) (1,288) -211% Diluted loss per share (0.26) (0.09) -189% (0.48) (0.15) -220% Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 3,254 $ 6,075 -46% $ 7,358 $ 12,761 -42% Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) (2,558) 136 -1981% (4,515) 502 -999% Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) (1,837) (102) -1701% (3,303) 47 -7128% Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (2,384) 365 -753% (4,185) 999 -519% Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) per share (Diluted) (0.22) (0.01) -2100% (0.40) 0.01 -7465%

Balance Sheet Highlights



At March 31, 2018, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $13.3 million, as compared with $18.6 million at December 31, 2017. The Company continued to have no debt.

About ClearOne



ClearOne is a global company that designs, develops and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. The performance and simplicity of its advanced comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability and scalability. More information about the Company can be found at www.clearone.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, ClearOne uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, operating income (loss), net income (loss), adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and net income (loss) per share, which are adjusted to exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses we believe appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our past financial performance from period to period and also our prospects for the future. These adjustments to our current period GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of ClearOne's underlying operational results and trends and our marketplace performance. The non-GAAP results are an indication of our baseline performance before certain gains, losses, or other charges that are considered by management to be outside of our core operating results. In addition, these adjusted non-GAAP results are among the primary indicators management uses as a basis for our planning and forecasting of future periods. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for gross profit, operating income (loss), net income (loss), income (loss) per share or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations to the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Other companies, including companies in ClearOne's industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than ClearOne does, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes. A detailed reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included with this release below.

Forward Looking Statements



This release contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on present circumstances and on ClearOne's predictions with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences and timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Such forward-looking statements and any statements of the plans and objectives of management for future operations and forecasts of future growth and value, are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and ClearOne assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with, and is modified in its entirety by, the Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "10-K") filed by the Company for the same period with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and all of the Company's other public filings with the SEC (the "Public Filings"). In particular, the financial information contained herein is subject to and qualified by reference to the financial statements contained in the 10-K, the footnotes thereto and the limitations set forth therein. Investors may not rely on the press release without reference to the 10-K and the Public Filings.

CLEARONE, INC UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except par value) As at June 30,



2018 December 31,



2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,079 $ 5,571 Marketable securities 2,852 2,689 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $527 and $472, respectively 5,139 7,794 Inventories, net 14,380 14,415 Distributor channel inventories - 1,555 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,339 1,862 Total current assets 28,789 33,886 Long-term marketable securities 6,391 10,349 Long-term inventories, net 8,351 8,708 Property and equipment, net 1,423 1,549 Intangibles, net 8,511 6,543 Deferred income taxes 7,458 6,531 Other assets 318 311 Total assets $ 61,241 $ 67,877 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,528 $ 4,122 Accrued liabilities 1,844 1,843 Deferred product revenue 258 4,635 Total current liabilities 5,630 10,600 Deferred rent 138 103 Other long-term liabilities 686 607 Total liabilities 6,454 11,310 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 8,306,935 and 8,319,022 shares issued and outstanding 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 47,750 47,464 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (174) (65) Retained earnings 7,203 9,160 Total shareholders' equity 54,787 56,567 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 61,241 $ 67,877

CLEARONE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share values) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue $ 6,971 $ 10,311 $ 14,260 $ 21,989 Cost of goods sold 3,721 4,242 6,911 9,242 Gross profit 3,250 6,069 7,349 12,747 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 2,760 2,646 5,628 5,387 Research and product development 1,920 2,322 3,976 4,679 General and administrative 1,542 2,210 3,159 4,316 Total operating expenses 6,222 7,178 12,763 14,382 Operating loss (2,972) (1,109) (5,414) (1,635) Other income, net 49 84 73 186 Loss before income taxes (2,923) (1,025) (5,341) (1,449) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (760) (205) (1,332) (161) Net loss $ (2,163) $ (820) $ (4,009) $ (1,288) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 8,301,094 8,638,091 8,304,093 8,702,743 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 8,301,094 8,638,091 8,304,093 8,702,743 Basic loss per share $ (0.26) $ (0.09) $ (0.48) $ (0.15) Diluted loss per share $ (0.26) $ (0.09) $ (0.48) $ (0.15) Net loss (2,163) (820) (4,009) (1,288) Comprehensive income: Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities, net of tax (1) 20 (71) 58 Change in foreign currency translation adjustment (60) 52 (38) 64 Comprehensive loss (2,224) (748) (4,118) (1,166)

CLEARONE, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Dollars in thousands, except per share values) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 GAAP gross profit $ 3,250 $ 6,069 $ 7,349 $ 12,747 Stock-based compensation 4 6 9 14 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 3,254 $ 6,075 $ 7,358 $ 12,761 GAAP operating income (loss) $ (2,972) $ (1,109) $ (5,414) $ (1,635) Stock-based compensation 130 169 267 340 Amortization of intangibles 265 231 513 468 Legal expenses, acquisition expenses, restructuring expenses, etc. not related to regular operations 19 845 119 1,329 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (2,558) $ 136 $ (4,515) $ 502 GAAP net income (loss) $ (2,163) $ (820) $ (4,009) $ (1,288) Stock-based compensation 130 169 267 340 Amortization of intangibles 265 231 513 468 Legal expenses, acquisition expenses, restructuring expenses, etc. not related to regular operations 19 845 119 1,329 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (88) (527) (193) (802) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (1,837) $ (102) $ (3,303) $ 47 GAAP net income (loss) $ (2,163) $ (820) $ (4,009) $ (1,288) Number of shares used in computing GAAP income per share (diluted) 8,301,094 8,638,091 8,304,093 8,702,743 GAAP income (loss) per share (diluted) $ (0.26) $ (0.09) $ (0.48) $ (0.15) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (1,837) $ (102) $ (3,303) $ 47 Number of shares used in computing Non-GAAP income per share (diluted) 8,301,094 8,638,091 8,304,093 8,702,743 Non-GAAP income (loss) per share (diluted) $ (0.22) $ (0.01) $ (0.40) $ 0.01 GAAP total net income (loss) $ (2,163) $ (820) $ (4,009) $ (1,288) Stock-based compensation 130 169 267 340 Depreciation 125 145 257 311 Amortization of intangibles 265 231 513 468 Legal expenses, acquisition expenses, restructuring expenses, etc. not related to regular operations 19 845 119 1,329 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (760) (205) (1,332) (161) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,384) $ 365 $ (4,185) $ 999

