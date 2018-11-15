ClearSale Recognized as a Rising Star in the Fall 2018 Fraud Prevention Software Customer Success Report

MIAMI, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fraud prevention and management firm, ClearSale, is excited to announce that it has been named a Rising Star in the Fraud Prevention Software category for the Fall 2018 Customer Success Report published by FeaturedCustomers.

The Customer Success Report is based on the curation of authenticated case studies, testimonials, and reviews from across the web, telling a complete story of vendors in the Fraud Prevention Software space through real customer experiences. Scores are determined by multiple factors, including number of reviews, customer success content, social media presence, and vendor momentum based on traffic and search trends. Several dozens of software on the FeaturedCustomers platform were evaluated for inclusion, but only 13 companies met the criteria to receive acknowledgement.

Highly rated by customers, ClearSale was recognized for consistently publishing high quality customer success content and curating positive customer reviews from third-party sites. ClearSale received an overall score of 84/100, earning it the Rising Star award in the category.

"We are thrilled to receive this honor from FeaturedCustomers," said Rafael Lourenco, EVP of ClearSale. "The recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team to providing leading edge solutions for fraud prevention, while never sacrificing the customer experience. Our 99% retention rate shows that our clients agree."

About ClearSale:

ClearSale helps e-retailers increase sales and eliminate chargebacks before they happen. Its solution protects a merchant's business by sorting orders and giving an accurate determination of fraud risk, then manually reviews every suspect transaction, providing the highest approval rates industry-wide and virtually eliminating false positives. Founded in 2001 by two-time Olympic athlete Pedro Chiamulera, ClearSale has offices in Brazil, US, and Mexico. More information at http://clear.sale or follow on Twitter @ClearSaleUS.

About FeaturedCustomers:

FeaturedCustomers, the world's only customer reference platform for B2B business software & services, helps potential B2B buyers research and discover business software & services through vendor-validated customer reference content such as testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos. The platform helps influence purchasing decisions of thousands of B2B buyers in the final stages of the buying cycle from Fortune 500 companies to SMB's. For more information, visit their website.

