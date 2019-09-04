ClearSale Welcomes David Fletcher as Senior Vice President of Sales

MIAMI, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fraud protection firm ClearSale (http://clear.sale) is pleased to welcome David Fletcher as the company's new senior vice president of sales. Over the past 18 months, David has worked extensively with the ClearSale sales team through ClearSale's partnership with Maven Sales Group, which David co-founded and led as CEO.

David brings to ClearSale his extensive experience in sales enablement, inbound B2B sales strategies and HubSpot consulting for tech and e-commerce clients. In his new role at ClearSale, David will provide strategic guidance for inbound and outbound sales to promote sales growth, customer satisfaction and expansion globally, with an emphasis on North American sales operations. David will also oversee the growth of ClearSale's partnerships and alliances.

"There are many reasons why we're happy to have David with us," said Rafael Lourenco, ClearSale's executive vice president. "One reason is his expertise. David is a sought-after thought leader who frequently speaks and writes about solving sales and marketing problems, and he's passionate about coaching sales teams. Another reason is David's priorities and values. They're a natural fit with ClearSale's -- authenticity, hands-on leadership and a focus on results as well as work-life balance. We're excited that David will be helping to shape ClearSale's culture as we grow."

"I'm excited about joining ClearSale after partnering with them and seeing how they live their company values," David said. "ClearSale's culture of internal entrepreneurship complements my entrepreneurial and coaching strengths. That gives me the freedom to innovate so we can increase sales, expand into new markets and build strong customer relationships."

Before joining ClearSale, David co-founded Maven Sales Group with Shannon Fletcher, who will step into the top leadership role there. David previously served as the president of Imagine Business Development marketing agency and founded systems integration firm SysTek Development.

About ClearSale

ClearSale helps e-retailers increase sales and eliminate chargebacks before they happen. Its solution protects a merchant's business by sorting orders and giving an accurate determination of fraud risk, then manually reviews every suspect transaction, providing the highest approval rates industry-wide and virtually eliminating false positives. More information at https://clear.sale or follow on Twitter @ClearSaleUS.

