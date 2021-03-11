ClearScale Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearScale , a leading cloud systems integrator and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner, announced today that it has achieved AWS Machine Learning Competency status in the new Machine Learning Operations (ML Ops) category.

This designation recognizes that ClearScale has demonstrated deep experience and expertise in building or integrating ML solutions on AWS. AWS Partners recognized as part of the AWS Machine Learning Competency expansion help customers take advantage of intelligent solutions, from creating, automating, and managing end-to-end ML workflows to modernizing applications with machine intelligence.

AI and ML driven applications are maturing rapidly and creating new demands on enterprises. AWS is keeping pace and continuously evolving AWS Competency Programs to provide customers an ability to engage enhanced AWS Partner technology and consulting offerings.

AWS launched two new categories within the AWS Machine Learning Competency to help customers easily and confidently identify and engage highly specialized AWS Partners with Applied AI and/or ML Ops capabilities. With this program expansion, customers will be able to go beyond current data processing and data science platform capabilities and find experienced AWS Partners who can help productionize successful models (ML Ops) and find off-the-shelf packages for their business problems (Applied AI).

Achieving the AWS Machine Learning ML Ops Competency differentiates ClearScale as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise and proven customer success.

"Machine learning is revolutionizing today's organizations by helping them learn from their data and identify patterns in order to improve business decision making," said Pavel Pragin, CEO of ClearScale. "At ClearScale, we believe that AWS is the cloud provider of choice for executing complex machine learning projects. We're proud to be one of the first AWS Partners to achieve AWS ML Ops Competency status and are dedicated to helping companies achieve their business transformation goals by leveraging AWS machine learning services."

ClearScale has proven expertise in providing AWS machine learning services tailored to its customers' specific business needs. That experience is supplemented by its deep-seated expertise in software architecture best practices, DevOps, automation, and data science. ClearScale is well versed in identifying and implementing the right AWS ML services for each client, including Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Forecast, Amazon Personalize, Amazon Comprehend, Amazon Translate, and more.

"Now more than ever, businesses are looking to transform themselves with the latest ML and AI solutions on AWS. To help customers make the right choices when finding the most qualified AWS Partner for the job, we've expanded the AWS Machine Learning Competency to help customer easily identify expert AWS Partners in the areas of Applied AI and ML Ops," said Julien Simon, Global AI & ML Evangelist, AWS. "These AWS Partners are vetted by AWS for their technology capabilities and have a solid track record of success, and we are delighted to include ClearScale in the launch of the new AWS Machine Learning Competency Categories. We look forward to innovating together and continuing to serve our customers with innovative and validated AWS Partner technology and consulting offerings."

"It was clear from the get-go that ClearScale had done this type of data management revamp time and time again," said Satish Joshi, Chief Technology Officer at Decisiv. "Their expertise in machine learning was a valuable complement to our own domain experts. We're now well-positioned to create even greater value for everyone in the Decisiv SRM Ecosystem from manufacturers, to our dealers, fleets and partners."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

To learn more about ClearScale's AWS machine learning services visit https://www.clearscale.com/services/ml-ai-solutions.

About ClearScale

ClearScale is a cloud-native systems integration, strategic consulting, and application development company founded in 2011. The company designs, builds, integrates, and manages complex infrastructures and applications on AWS exclusively. ClearScale has successfully delivered more than 900 cloud projects for clients ranging from startups to large enterprises and public sector organizations. For more information, visit www.clearscale.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

Contact

Public Relations

1-800-591-0442

[email protected]

SOURCE ClearScale

Related Links

http://www.clearscale.com

