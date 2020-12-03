ClearScale Helps Support the Launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearScale , a leading cloud systems integrator, today announced that it is participating in the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace. Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can now find and purchase professional services from ClearScale in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of software, data, and services that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software and data products that run on AWS.

As a participant in the launch, ClearScale is one of the first AWS Premier Consulting Partners to quote and contract professional services in AWS Marketplace to help customers implement, support, and manage their software on AWS. Click here for more information.

As organizations migrate to the cloud, they want to use their preferred software solutions on AWS. AWS customers often rely on professional services from ClearScale to implement, migrate, support, and manage their software in the cloud. Until now, AWS customers had to find and contract professional services outside of AWS Marketplace and could not identify software and associated services in a single procurement experience.

With professional services from ClearScale available in AWS Marketplace, customers have a simplified way to purchase and be billed for both software and related services in a centralized place. Customers can further streamline their purchase of software with standard contract terms to simplify and accelerate procurement cycles.

"ClearScale is proud to be part of the launch of professional services in AWS Marketplace," said Pavel Pragin, CEO of ClearScale. "Our core business strengths of cloud systems integration, strategic consulting, application development, and data analytics and machine learning align with the objective of AWS Marketplace to help organizations find the cloud software they need to innovate and migrate to AWS."

ClearScale is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner that has achieved 10 AWS Competency designations, more than 100 AWS certifications, and over 850 successful cloud projects. The company provides a full range of AWS-related services including migration, application development and modernization, data and analytics, DevOps, machine learning, and Internet of Things (IoT). ClearScale helps organizations across all major industries reduce IT infrastructure costs, increase reliability and availability, and improve operational efficiency.

To learn more about AWS-related services provided by ClearScale visit https://www.clearscale.com/services

AWS Marketplace listing: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-mv2pmhr5iw4ge

About ClearScale

ClearScale is a cloud-native systems integration, strategic consulting, and application development company founded in 2011. The company designs, builds, integrates, and manages complex infrastructures and applications on Amazon Web Services (AWS) exclusively. ClearScale has successfully delivered more than 850 cloud projects for clients ranging from startups to large enterprises and public sector organizations. For more information, visit: www.clearscale.com .

