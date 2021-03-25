Clearsense Secures $30 Million in New Funding to Fuel Growth as a Cutting-Edge Data Platform Technology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearsense, an advanced data management and analytics technology platform serving the healthcare industry, announced today it has closed $30 million in financing in partnership led by Health Catalyst Capital. Clearsense will use the new capital to build out its technology and advisory services to lead enterprise data strategies, empowering access to and value from data in ways that weren't previously possible.

"Our goal from the very beginning was to create a completely flexible, end-to-end data solution that drives clinical, financial, and operational solutions without limit," says Clearsense Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Charles Boicey. "We've been able to drive that mission through novel data management technologies with a focus on automation and advanced AI and machine learning analytics capabilities."

The funding and market opportunities are timely, with healthcare needing to streamline access and usage of data. COVID-19 accelerated the need for data to be easily aggregated, appropriately curated, and highly visual, with existing technologies proving inadequate to support the digital acceleration healthcare demands. Clearsense provides an adaptable data platform capable of bringing value across all healthcare verticals, including providers and payers, breaking the barriers between industry silos and leading to new efficiencies, insights, cost-savings, transparency, and a focus on value-based analytics.

"Health Catalyst Capital is proud to drive this round of financing for Clearsense to revolutionize data and analytics technologies," said Charles Boorady, Founding Managing Director of Health Catalyst Capital. "In 2020 the Clearsense team innovated impressive solutions for customers, a testament to the growth and resilience of the team. We are excited to see where they take data maturity for healthcare and beyond."

"Our advanced data platform technology is architected specifically for healthcare, and we aim to improve patient care at all levels of the organization," said Clearsense Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Gene Scheurer. "The investment and partnership with HCC enable our continued growth and bring a strategic partner with a healthcare focus."

As an adjunctive solution, Clearsense operates within any technology landscape, bringing additional value to current technology investments.

"We're seeing a real drive to make data-driven decisions in healthcare, especially with the use of AI and machine learning," said Boicey. "Giving clinicians and researchers the tools to take their hypothesis and create their own cohorts to drive the data that can improve patient health, we're really enabling citizen data science, better patient care, and an environment for breakthrough discoveries at a record pace."

With this investment by Health Catalyst Capital, Clearsense will continue to innovate and develop its solutions, including the Clearsense DataHub, which will operate as the central nervous system for healthcare data, further enabling automation of data curation, preparation, normalization, and governance to streamline the ability for data to be used meaningfully and with full transparency. Clearsense will continue the expansion of advisory services, bringing industry experts in data governance, data science, research, advanced analytics, and more to operationalize data across the enterprise to ensure long-term momentous results.

About Clearsense

Clearsense is a healthcare data platform-as-a-service company serving both providers and payers to provide organization stakeholders with the ability to unlock the power of their disparate data sources to lower costs, increase revenue opportunities, and improve outcomes. Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, the Clearsense platform solves the fundamental data problem by ingesting, organizing, and translating all healthcare stakeholder data in real-time and in proper form, in any combination, for internal or third-party analytics functions. For more information, visit Clearsense.com.

About Health Catalyst Capital

Health Catalyst Capital Management is an independent fund manager investing in private, growth-stage healthcare information technology and technology-enabled services businesses that seek to improve the human condition and promote value-based care. HCC was formed by a team of experienced healthcare investors and operators seeking profitable investment opportunities, while at the same time seeking to improve the human condition and promote value-based care. Learn more at healthcatalystcapital.com.

