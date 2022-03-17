Clearwave Fiber Expands Ultra-Fast Fiber Internet to Carrier Mills, IL

"This investment will be a driver of the Carrier Mills community's economic growth long into the future." Mayor Felty Tweet this

Featuring gigabit download and upload speeds, Clearwave Fiber will bring ten times more speed to consumer doorsteps at a time when fast, reliable Internet is becoming increasingly critical to modern households.

"Carrier Mills is very excited to have this technology upgrade to our village and bring us into "Gigabit City" status, said Carrier Mills Mayor Tracy Felty. We are looking forward to our partnership with Clearwave Fiber, as we enter the next stage of the future for our community. We thank Clearwave for making this commitment to our town, our residents, and the region. This major investment will help the Carrier Mills community keep up with today's connectivity demands, such as working and schooling from home, telemedicine, and it will be a driver of economic growth for our community long into the future. "

For many consumers, Internet touches every facet of daily life. Remote work, telehealth, and virtual learning all require robust, reliable connections. A 2021 study by Deloitte indicated that 55% of U.S. households include one or more remote workers, and 43% include at least one household member attending virtual classes.

Clearwave Fiber is slated to begin construction in May 2022. For more information, visit clearwave.com/home.

About Clearwave Fiber Midwest

Clearwave Fiber is an Internet service provider based in Savannah, GA that operates a more than 2,000 route-mile fiber network serving cities across the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States. Delivering advanced telecommunications solutions with an emphasis on exceptional customer care and community engagement, they provide fiber to business, enterprise, and residential customers in more than 90 municipalities in Illinois, including Harrisburg, Marion, Carbondale, and Eldorado.

SOURCE Clearwave Fiber