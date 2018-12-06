Clearway Energy Group and Hawaiian Electric Company Sign PPAs to Develop 75 MW of Low-Cost Renewable Energy

OAHU, Hawaii, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearway Energy Group ("Clearway") and Hawaiian Electric Company have signed power purchase agreements to construct two solar projects on Oahu: Mililani I Solar and Waiawa Solar Power. The power purchase agreements have been submitted to the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission (PUC) for review.

The Mililani I Solar project, located in the Mililani Agricultural Park, is sized at 39 MW and will include battery storage capability. The Waiawa Solar Power project, located in the Waiawa region, is sized at 36 MW and will also include battery storage capability.

"We are proud of the work Clearway is doing with Hawaiian Electric and all of our partners in Hawaii to expand renewable energy in the state," said Clearway Energy Group CEO Craig Cornelius. "Hawaii is already a leader nationally in renewable development, and we'd like to thank Hawaiian Electric, Governor Ige, the Legislature, and the PUC for their leadership and vision in setting the state on a course to be 100 percent powered by renewables by 2045."

The two solar projects announced today are in addition to three Clearway solar projects that are currently under construction and will be completed in 2019. Combined, the five projects will generate 185 megawatts of low-cost renewable energy – enough to power approximately 62,000 Oahu homes each year.

With renewable assets across 28 states, over 500 employees and the capacity to power about 2.7 million homes, Clearway is one of the largest clean energy companies in the United States.

ABOUT CLEARWAY ENERGY GROUP

Clearway Energy Group is accelerating the world's transformation to a clean energy future. Built for 21st century energy markets and focused on providing customers with the power they need and the customer experience they deserve, Clearway was created and staffed with functions specific to renewable energy generation and distribution. With assets across 28 states, more than 500 employees and the capacity to power about 2.7 million homes, Clearway is bringing reliable and clean power to market from day one. The Company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in Carlsbad, CA; Scottsdale, AZ; Houston, TX; and New York, NY. For more information, visit www.clearwayenergygroup.com.

ABOUT HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC COMPANY

Since 1891, Hawaiian Electric Company has powered the islands' development from a Hawaiian kingdom to a modern American state. Hawaiian Electric and its subsidiaries, Maui Electric and Hawaii Electric Light, serve the islands of Oahu, Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Hawaii, home to 95 percent of Hawaii's people. In a changing world, the Hawaiian Electric Companies are leading in adding renewable energy and developing energy solutions for customers to achieve a clean energy future for Hawaii. For more information, visit www.hawaiianelectric.com.

