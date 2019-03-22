Clegg Family Student Housing To Open At Durham Rescue Mission

DURHAM, N.C., March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Durham Rescue Mission dedication of the Clegg Family Student Housing will take place on March 27th, 2019. Since 1974, Rev. Clegg has been partnering with the Durham Rescue Mission. The newly built facility will open for men working hard to get back on their feet after struggling with addiction and homelessness.

Almost 45 years ago, Dr. Ernie Mills worked for Clegg's Termite and Pest Control while trying to get the Durham Rescue Mission off the ground. Since the beginning, the Clegg family has strongly supported the Durham Rescue Mission, a 501c3 organization which relies solely on gifts and volunteer efforts. The mission's main goal is to mend shattered lives by restoring families and giving hope to Durham, Raleigh and Chapel Hill for the glory of God.

The Clegg Family Student Housing facility will provide housing for up to 64 men who are working hard to get back on their feet. The facility includes a full kitchen, dining room, laundry room, bedrooms with private bathrooms, and more. The study room allows men to read and do homework before classes they are taking to improve their lives. Gail Mills said: "Much effort has gone into the planning of this facility to make it as "homey" as possible."

"It has been our honor to work with the Durham Rescue Mission and aid their efforts in transforming lives. Every member of Clegg's Pest Control recognizes the importance of giving back to our community and helping others." -Phil Clegg

Clegg's Pest Control provides quality and lasting pest control in Raleigh , Durham , Charlotte , and across North Carolina through their 13 locations . Clegg's has been family owned and operated since 1964, providing pest, termite and moisture control services to residential and commercial properties. Clegg's continues to grow by providing customers a sense of community and making them feel like they are more than a customer but a member of the Clegg's family. Clegg's enjoys being of service to all the communities in NC and is happy to give back, especially in Durham where Clegg's was started.

For more information on Clegg's Pest Control, visit www.cleggs.com and find Clegg's on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

Contact Information

Clegg's Pest Control

Anna Bowen

919-477-2134

annabowen@cleggs.com

SOURCE Clegg’s Pest Control

Related Links

https://www.cleggs.com

