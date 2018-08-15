Clemenger BBDO Buys Levo Digital

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clemenger BBDO, part of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), has purchased a majority stake in Levo Digital, a leading Australian marketing services and technology business.

Levo delivers transformation by empowering businesses with marketing technology and tools that connect consumers with the things they want and need, when and where they need them. The company helps its clients innovate, expand and transform their organizations through the implementation and use of technology, with a specialization in designing and deploying marketing automation and ecommerce platforms.

Levo was founded in 2005 by Callum Hoogesteger and Craig Roberts, who will continue to lead the business. Levo will retain its brand within the Clemenger Group.

Clemenger Group Executive Chairman, Robert Morgan, said: "Levo will give us the underlying technology skills required to deliver personal, scalable and unmissable experiences. Levo already works with us on key clients and we see enormous growth opportunities post acquisition for Levo to work across the Clemenger BBDO Networks."

Combined with Clemenger's existing digital and data capabilities, Levo will enable the Group to have the most advanced business transformation capabilities in the market.

ABOUT LEVO



Levo is a leading specialist digital transformation and delivery consultancy with offices across Australia and New Zealand, along with an established global resource network providing round the clock capability and support. At the heart of enterprises large and small, we help organisations realise the potential of their technology assets by connecting people with the things they want and need, when and where they need them.

Combining intelligent user experience and design with a deep-rooted understanding of technology and business systems, our team of 60+ technologists working across verticals including experience and product design, ecommerce, CMS, CRM, mobile and custom application development empower organisations to better connect and communicate with their audiences.

ABOUT THE CLEMENGER GROUP



Clemenger Group is Australasia's largest marketing communications network, comprising over 30 individual companies across multiple disciplines – including Clemenger BBDO, Colenso BBDO, CHE Proximity, Traffik Experiential, Porter Novelli, Creative Activation Group, GRA Cosway, Hall & Partners, Quantum Research, Perceptive Research, Marketforce and 99 Enterprises. Clients include National Australia Bank, Carlton United Breweries, Spark Telecom, Telstra, Mazda, IAG, Pepsico and Mars.

It is majority owned by Omnicom Group through its BBDO Worldwide Network.

ABOUT OMNICOM GROUP INC.



Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

