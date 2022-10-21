Clementina Murillo's new book "La Mujer Sin Nombre" is a heartbreaking account of a woman and her journey to save and free herself from a horrible nightmare.

LOS ANGELES , Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Clementina Murillo, a Mexican immigrant, has completed her new book "La Mujer Sin Nombre": a heavy read that will pull at one's heartstrings. She was held captive by a group of kidnappers and was taken to the mountains. She was emotionally, mentally, and sexually abused by one of her kidnapper. This poor woman had to extensively deal with the torture for a long time. Is there someone out there who's willing to save her from that hell? Find out how a miracle found its way to her.

Clementina Murillo

Murillo shares, "In Mexico there are kidnappings every day. What made mine different was having the misfortune that my kidnapper fell in love with me and kept me for two long years. That said love did not prevent me from continuous rapes and torture that led me to consider suicide as the only escape from the evil of his twisted mind.

After two abortions I had a son whom I could not love until the man who always loved me knew how to free me from the psychological trauma that prevented me from being happy and making those around me happy. Eight years had to pass to leave behind my nightmare and live the fullness of love."

Published by Page Publishing, Clementina Murillo's tear-jerking tale contains themes that are not suitable for the young audiences. The story is enraging and heartrending.

Readers who wish to experience this emotional work can purchase "La Mujer Sin Nombre" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

