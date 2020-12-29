Clementina Murillo's new book Mis Tres Presidentes, a rousing novel about a woman's fascinating dealings with three presidents in three successive terms

Several years later, already a recognized actress, she is kidnapped again by another president. This time, the captivity lasts only a few minutes, but it was more traumatizing than the first because she left Los Pinos—where she had been taken—pregnant and turned into a murderer, having to flee abroad that same night.

He was in his early forties when the president of the current six-year term and who had been widowed only months after being elected fell in love with her and proposed to her. Her fear and distrust of this type of man made her reject him until a few days before the wedding.

Her story ends a few days before dying from terminal cancer, she is seen for the last time when she gives a televised interview to tell her truth and her secret."

Published by Page Publishing, Clementina Murillo's new book Mis Tres Presidentes will surely fill the readers with intrigue as they witness Maribel's circumstances three presidents on three eras, each with their own caprice and impact in her life.

Consumers who wish to delve into the world of politics, romance, and subtle personal vendetta can purchase Mis Tres Presidentes in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

