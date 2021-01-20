Clements Worldwide Announces the Promotion of Aboudi Roustom to Chief Operating Officer

In his previous role as Vice President and Head of Technology, Roustom delivered on key initiatives for Clements Worldwide. He developed and executed the technology roadmap that enabled the company to globally expand its product offerings, strengthened the organization's security posture, and built new capabilities that deliver business solutions to customers.

"Aboudi has done an amazing job strengthening our IT department and expanding Clements' reach into the ever-changing digital space," said Chopra. "I am confident that he will fully utilize these skills and knowledge to find new and creative ways to lead customer service initiatives that will take Clements to the next level."

Roustom brings more than twenty years of experience in operations excellence, solutions delivery, and customer success to the COO role. Before joining Clements, Roustom was Vice President of IT at QinetiQ North America and the Director of Service Transition and Operations at National Student Clearinghouse.

"It has been very rewarding to lead the IT initiatives at Clements and to contribute to the achievement of the company's present and future goals," said Roustom. "I look forward to supporting our leadership team and staff members to continue transforming the business into a global market leader in the international insurance space."

Roustom earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering with a minor in Computer Science from the University of Arizona and a Master of Business Administration from George Washington University. He will remain based at Clements Worldwide's headquarters in Washington, D.C.

About Clements Worldwide

Clements Worldwide (Clements.com) was founded in 1947 by Robert Clements and M. Juanita Guess-Clements with the vision of delivering customized insurance solutions for clients who travel frequently, be it for work or pleasure. Clements is the first company to offer expatriate insurance for U.S. State Department employees, providing U.S. Foreign Service Officers with insurance coverage while on overseas missions. Today the firm offers a wide range of international insurance solutions and services for both organizations and individuals who work and travel across international borders.

Clements operates five offices around the globe: Washington D.C., London, Brussels, Amsterdam, and Dubai.

Contact:

Clements Worldwide Marketing

Phone: 202.872.0060

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Clements Worldwide

Related Links

http://www.clements.com

