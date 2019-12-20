Cleure Partners with Charitable Organizations to Pamper Women This Holiday Season

VENTURA, Calif., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleure, a sensitive skincare and makeup line, is joining forces with the Transforming Interconnecting Project Program of the Women's Dermatologic Society and the Ventura County Rescue Mission to provide beauty gift bags for women in need this season.

Women's Dermatologic Society Gift Bags Left to right: Annabel Taylor, Volunteer Coordinator for the Lighthouse for Women & Children and Flora Stay, Founder of Cleure

Cleure will be partnering with the Women's Dermatologic Society to donate product to support their Transforming Interconnecting Project Program that will be hosting an event at the Jenesse Center in Los Angeles, California on December 14, 2019. The event, led by Dr. Pearl Grimes, will highlight skincare and beauty, inside and out.

In addition to the Transforming Interconnecting Project Program, Cleure will be partnering with their local Ventura County Rescue and the women of their Lighthouse for Women & Children program. Cleure will be donating beauty and personal care products to the organization.

"We have been committed to supporting our local rescue mission for years and are thrilled to be able to put together a care package for these deserving women." said Dr. Flora Stay, Founder of Cleure.

Cleure is the leading provider of sensitive skincare products for hair, skin and oral care. Cleure's skin, hair, body, oral care and makeup products are free of fragrance, masking fragrance, harsh preservatives, parabens, formaldehyde and other irritants.

The Lighthouse offers a full range of care specifically tailored to the needs of homeless women and children.

About Women's Dermatologic Society

The Women's Dermatologic Society, founded in 1973, is dedicated to helping dermatologists fulfill their greatest potential and assisting them in making a contribution to our specialty and society. To achieve this goal, the Society relies on the active participation of its members, who represent a diverse cross-section of professional sub-specialties.

For more information visit: https://www.womensderm.org

About Cleure

Dr. Flora Stay founded Cleure to create a sensitive skincare line of products as clean and pure as natural skin, without sacrificing efficacy. Dr. Stay first developed dental care and from there expanded the Cleure line to include skincare, makeup and hair care. Committed to providing high-quality, gluten-free and hypoallergenic products, Cleure is the number one dermatologist recommended product for sensitive skin with products available for skin, hair, body, oral care, and cosmetics.

For more information about Cleure visit: https://www.cleure.com .

