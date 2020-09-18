Cleure, the #1 Dermatologist Recommended Oral Care Brand, Announces Upcoming Launch of Safe, Fluoride-Free Children's Toothpaste

VENTURA, Calif., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleure, the leading clean and hypoallergenic oral care brand for sensitivities, is expanding its product line with the launch of their first dedicated children's toothpaste. As a delicious fruity paste with carefully curated with quality ingredients, Cleure children's toothpaste gently cleans teeth, helps prevent cavities, protects enamel, and is safe to swallow.

Cleure Children's Toothpaste with Baking Soda and Xylitol

"After examining the unsafe ingredients in the toothpaste samples I'd receive as a dentist, my goal became to develop a toothpaste that was effective yet safe to swallow for all of my patients, no matter their age," said Dr. Flora Stay, DDS, Founder of Cleure. "That's why I developed a delicious toothpaste free of chemicals that allergists and dermatologists consider unsafe or irritating, so parents can have peace of mind knowing that their children are using the highest quality toothpaste possible."

Created with the ultimate brushing experience for children of all ages in mind, the new toothpaste is formulated with hypoallergenic, gentle ingredients so enjoyable that kids will be excited to brush their teeth.

Cleure's newest all-natural Children's Toothpaste formula is designed to:

Taste delicious with an enjoyable fruity flavor that will help children develop better brushing habits.

Help remove surface stains, resulting in a whiter, brighter smile.

Prevent cavities and promote the flow of saliva.

Cleure Children's Toothpaste is formulated with xylitol and baking soda, the safer alternative of fluoride for children as it is non-toxic if swallowed.

DIRECTIONS : Brush teeth as directed by your dentist in the morning and at bedtime.

Price/Availability: $6 beginning October 2020 at www.cleure.com and Amazon.com.

About CleureⓇ

Cleure® formulates effective personal care products that address the needs of all skin types, sensitivity concerns, and ages. Rooted in the philosophy of only using ingredients with intention™, Cleure's products are carefully curated with clean, pure, and effective ingredients that are recommended by dermatologists and allergists, and are free of unnecessary additives or hidden preservatives. Cleure® is committed to ingredient integrity and 100% label transparency with explicitly listed, locally sourced ingredients that are considerate of all sensitivities. Made in the USA, Cleure's® hypoallergenic collection is entirely fragrance-free, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and free of parabens, salicylates, phthalates, alcohols, synthetic dyes, essential oils, mint, and other irritating ingredients. Learn more at www.cleure.com .

