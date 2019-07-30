Cleveland Clinic Florida Maintains #1 Ranking In Miami-Fort Lauderdale Metro Area By U.S. News & World Report

WESTON, Fla., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleveland Clinic Florida has maintained the top spot as the No. 1 hospital in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metro area for 2019-2020, according to the newly released annual ranking of Best Hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. The annual survey ranks 67 hospitals in the local metropolitan area of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Overall, Cleveland Clinic Florida ranked 5th among 269 hospitals in Florida. The Gastroenterology & GI Surgery specialty continues to be nationally ranked, rising from No. 25 in 2018-19 to No. 17 for 2019-2020. A complete list of newly ranked hospitals is available online at www.usnews.com/hospitals.

"We are honored to be recognized by our peers for our commitment to high quality care," said Wael Barsoum, MD, CEO and President of Cleveland Clinic's Florida region. "This recognition belongs to our outstanding team of caregivers who are dedicated to improving the health and quality of life for our patients. I am proud of the world-class care they provide and their commitment to putting our patients first every day."

The number of Cleveland Clinic Florida's specialties ranked "high performing" for 2019-20 increased to five, up from four the previous year. High performing specialties include Geriatrics, Nephrology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopedics and Pulmonary and Lung Services.

For the second year in a row, Cleveland Clinic Florida also rated "high performing" in all nine common conditions and procedures evaluated by U.S. News & World Report: Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Aortic Valve Surgery, Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, Colon Cancer Surgery, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement, and Lung Cancer Surgery.

Cleveland Clinic Florida's Treasure Coast hospitals have also been recognized by U.S. News & World Report for high quality care. Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital ranked high performing in Heart Failure and COPD and Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital ranked No. 27 in Florida and ranked high performing in Heart Failure, COPD and Hip Replacement.

Cleveland Clinic Florida continues to grow and expanded its Emergency Department and opened a new bed tower in 2019 to meet the demand for services at its Weston campus. In addition, it opened a new 73,000 square foot Coral Springs Family Health Center, which also provides ambulatory surgical services and opened a new practice in Wellington in Palm Beach County.

U.S. News publishes Best Hospitals to help guide patients who need a high level of care because they face particularly difficult surgery, a challenging condition, or added risk because of other health problems or age. Objective measures such as patient survival and safety data, the adequacy of nurse staffing levels and other data largely determined the rankings in most specialties.

About Cleveland Clinic Florida

Cleveland Clinic Florida is a nonprofit, multi-specialty, academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. With locations in Weston, Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Parkland, West Palm Beach, Wellington, Palm Beach Gardens, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River, Cleveland Clinic Florida has physicians with expertise in more than 55 specialties. The medical campus in Weston is fully integrated and includes diagnostic centers, outpatient surgery and a 24-hour emergency department located in the state-of-the-art hospital. Cleveland Clinic Florida ranked #1 among the best hospitals in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metro area and fifth in Florida in U.S. News & World Report's 2019-2020 ranking of Best Hospitals metro area rankings. Cleveland Clinic Florida is an integral part of Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, where providing outstanding patient care is based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Physicians at Cleveland Clinic are experts in the treatment of complex conditions that are difficult to diagnose. For more information about Cleveland Clinic Florida, visit www.clevelandclinicflorida.org. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

