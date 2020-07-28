Cleveland Clinic Named No. 2 Hospital in Nation and No. 1 Hospital for Heart Care by U.S. News & World Report

CLEVELAND, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Once again, Cleveland Clinic has been named the No. 2 hospital in the nation and the No. 1 hospital for heart care in U.S. News & World Report's 2020-21 Best Hospitals rankings.

This is the 26th consecutive year that Cleveland Clinic has earned the No. 1 ranking in Cardiology & Heart Surgery and the 22nd year in a row that it has earned a Top 5 overall ranking.

"Cleveland Clinic is constantly focused on safety and quality because it's the right thing to do," said Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., CEO and President of Cleveland Clinic. "Rankings like these by U.S. News – along with those by Leapfrog, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and Vizient – are an affirmation of our caregivers' continued commitment to providing patients with the best care anywhere."

In all, 13 Cleveland Clinic specialties were recognized with Top 10 rankings: Cardiology & Heart Surgery (1), Geriatrics (2), Gynecology (2), Rheumatology (2), Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (3), Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (4), Urology (4), Cancer (5), Nephrology (Kidney Disorders) (5), Diabetes & Endocrinology (6), Neurology & Neurosurgery (9), Orthopedics (9), and Ophthalmology (10).

"We are honored to be recognized for the 26th year in a row as the best hospital in the country for heart care," said Lars Svensson, M.D., Ph.D., chairman of Cleveland Clinic's Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute. "This is a direct reflection of our devoted physicians, nurses, mid-level providers and support staff and the trust of our patients and their families. We are also humbly committed to advancing cardiovascular medicine and surgery through our continued dedication to research and innovation."

In addition to Cleveland Clinic's main campus hospital, three other Cleveland Clinic hospitals earned national rankings from U.S. News:

Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital – No. 48 (tie) in Cardiology & Heart Surgery, No. 47 in Neurology & Neurosurgery, No. 37 in Orthopedics, No. 44 (tie) in Urology

Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital – No. 43 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery, No. 44 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, No. 35 (tie) in Orthopedics, No. 47 (tie) in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery

Cleveland Clinic Weston – No. 29 (tie) in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery

Other Cleveland Clinic highlights include:

Cleveland Clinic has the No. 1-ranked hospitals in Ohio , and the metro areas of Cleveland, Miami , and Akron .

Of the Top 5 hospitals in Ohio , three are Cleveland Clinic hospitals – Main campus (1), Hillcrest (4) and Fairview (5). (More state/regional highlights listed below.)

State and regional rankings:

Cleveland Clinic – No. 1 in Ohio ; No. 1 in Cleveland Metro Area

Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital – No. 4 in Ohio ; No. 3 in Cleveland Metro Area

Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital – No. 5 in Ohio ; No. 4 in Cleveland Metro Area

Cleveland Clinic Akron General – No. 7 in Ohio ; No. 1 in Akron Metro Area

Cleveland Clinic Weston – No. 5 (tie) in Florida and No. 1 (tie) in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Metro Area

Cleveland Clinic Indian River Medical Center – No. 19 (tie) in Florida



Cleveland Clinic Martin Health – No. 28 (tie) in Florida

According to US. News, the annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 31st year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.

For the 2020-21 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 16 specialties, 10 procedures and conditions. Just 134 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In most areas of care, the rankings are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.

Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News, said, "The hospitals that rise to the top of our rankings and ratings have deep medical expertise, and each has built a track record of delivering good outcomes for patients."

