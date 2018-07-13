Cleveland Law Firm Offers Free Transportation for New Year's Eve to Decrease Drunk Driving Probability

According to statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration , 40% of traffic-related deaths during the holidays are a result of drunk drivers vs only 28% for the rest of the year. Tittle & Perlmuter is a personal injury law firm in Cleveland that represents victims of serious auto injuries. By offering the Get Home Alive Free Holiday Rides, the firm aims to not only help clients fight for their personal injury cases, but to help clients fight personal injury itself.

The program is open to all members of the community traveling in the Cleveland/Elyria metro areas during New Year's Eve. The program is run on every major holiday including St. Patrick's Day, Cinco de Mayo, Labor Day, Halloween, and Thanksgiving.

To be eligible, riders must be 21 and over and take an Uber, Lyft, Taxi, or other transportation service in the Cleveland and Elyria metro areas. Rides must be taken 5 PM on Monday, December 31st to 10AM on Tuesday, January 1st. The offer is valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination with a maximum value of $30.00. Participation in this promotion is limited to the first 250 submissions, limit one reimbursement per household.

In order to qualify for reimbursement, riders must send a copy of the receipt, a photocopy of a valid driver's license, and a PayPal associated email address within 7 days filling out the form on our website at https://tittlelawfirm.com/our-firm/community/get-home-alive/

Tittle & Perlmuter, founded in 2015, is a personal injury law firm based in Cleveland, with additional offices in Elyria and Lakewood. The firm's focus is on cases involving medical malpractice, nursing home abuse and neglect, and catastrophic injury cases, such as brain and spinal cord injuries.

Community members can learn more about the Get Home Alive Free Holiday Rides program by going to our website at https://tittlelawfirm.com/our-firm/community/get-home-alive/

