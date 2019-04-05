Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon's candid discussion opens Leaders in Education Lunch Series

CLEVELAND, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon kicked off McDonald Hopkins' Leaders in Education Lunch Series on Tuesday, April 2, with a candid discussion covering the past, present and future of Cleveland schools. While he admits the CMSD still has a long way to go to reach its goals, Gordon shows how the school district has moved the needle since his installation as CEO in 2011, providing a blueprint for other at-risk urban school systems in the state and throughout the nation.

The first edition of the Leaders in Education Lunch series was streamed live in front of a full house at the LoPresti Conference Center in McDonald Hopkins' Cleveland office. The video can be viewed at McDonaldHopkins.com.

Topics covered by Gordon included:

The academic emergency CMSD found itself in at the start of the decade

CMSD's decision to partner with rather than compete against charter schools

How CMSD and its partners changed state laws for municipal school districts in Ohio

Demonization of Common Core

Taking the lead in Social and Emotional learning standards

Say Yes to Education and College Now of Greater Cleveland

Gordon broke news by revealing a spectacular jump in scores for students who had to retake the state's English I and II tests in December. He also offered a compelling answer to an online viewer from Midland, Texas wondering what his city's school district should consider first in trying to go from the bottom 10 to the top 10 percent in its ratings. One of Gordon's suggestions: Be bold and "implement aspirational learning and teaching" and "not aspire to the low bar of the test."

Building on the success of Gordon's appearance, McDonald Hopkins is excited to announce the second installment of the Leaders in Education lunch series featuring Cleveland Indians President of Business Operations Brian Barren at noon on June 25. Reservations will be available soon at McDonaldHopkins.com/Events.

