Clever Earns IMS TrustEd Apps Seal for Student Data Privacy

"Student data privacy is the first thing we think about," said David Liu, the head of privacy at Clever. Tweet this

"Student data privacy is the first thing we think about," said David Liu, Clever's general counsel. "We've always designed our products to be secure, so going through the vetting process with IMS Global and earning the IMS TrustEd Apps Seal not only validates our commitment to data privacy, but it also gives districts and educators one less thing to worry about."

The IMS TrustEd Apps Seal saves districts time and money by providing a quick and easy way to understand the data privacy features of edtech apps and digital resources. The IMS TrustEd Apps program uses IMS member-established criteria to evaluate edtech applications' policies for using and sharing student data and personally identifiable information. Applications that earn the seal should also demonstrate compliance with applicable privacy laws such as the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

"Through the TrustEd Apps program, the IMS community of over 580 leading educational institutions and technology suppliers is establishing a new foundation for clarity on data usage and privacy," said Dr. Rob Abel, chief executive officer, IMS Global Learning Consortium. "IMS certification for the Data Privacy open standard and the TrustEd Apps Seal recognize that an organization is meeting expectations for student data privacy. We encourage all educators and institutional leaders to look for products like Clever that have earned the IMS TrustEd Apps Seal."

To learn more about IMS TrustEd Apps, visit trustedapps.org .

About Clever

Clever is on a mission to unlock new ways to learn for all students. More than 65% of U.S. K-12 schools now use Clever to simplify access and improve engagement with digital learning. With our free platform for schools and a network of leading application providers, we're committed to advancing educational equity. Clever has offices in San Francisco, CA and Durham, NC but you can visit us at clever.com anytime.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Clever

Related Links

clever.com

