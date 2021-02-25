Clever Launches New Identity Management Solution For K-12 School Districts

"A joint offering from these two market leaders can only provide immense benefit for all schools." Tweet this

There has been a 92% increase in use of learning applications in schools within the last year alone, according to Clever data. While Clever seamlessly manages access to learning applications, districts still face a complex problem that threatens the smooth functioning of learning and IT systems—creating and maintaining user information in core identity systems. Student, teacher and staff information is updated constantly, meaning errors can arise at any time, preventing students and staff from accessing the applications they use daily.

Now, Clever and Identity Automation have developed a comprehensive, enterprise-level identity management solution for K-12 schools that is affordable and can be implemented in days.

Clever IDM Enterprise delivers the following benefits:

Automation of repetitive manual processes: This new solution eliminates the delays and errors in account creation that are inevitable with manual processes, giving students faster access to the resources they need and reducing demands on overtaxed IT departments.

Data security and privacy: Clever IDM Enterprise helps districts protect student data and mitigate the risk of a data breach by automatically enforcing security policies across each application, protecting sensitive data, and closing security gaps from old user credentials and access rights.

Set up takes days – not months: The implementation of technology systems can be time-consuming and costly. For school districts who are rostered with Clever, onboarding Clever IDM Enterprise is quick and easy.

Fraction of the cost of other identity management solutions in the market: Because the Clever digital learning platform (including single sign-on, rostering, messaging, and analytics) is always free for districts, they have the option to add Clever IDM Enterprise in order to cover all of their identity management needs for a much lower price than that of other solutions.

"Clever and Identity Automation provide critical services for us, and this partnership is a gamechanger. A joint offering from these two market leaders can only provide immense benefit for all schools." Dustin Hardin, Chief Technology Officer, Humble Independent School District in Humble, Texas.

"We have found a like-minded mission-driven partner in Clever," said Jim Harold, Chief Executive Officer of Identity Automation. "We look forward to helping more districts make technology work for them, not against—enabling them to focus their time and attention on what matters most: students.

Clever IDM Enterprise will be available for implementation in June. To learn more about the product, please visit www.cleveridmenterprise.com .

About Clever

Clever is on a mission to unlock new ways to learn for all students. More than 65% of U.S. K-12 schools now use Clever to simplify access and improve engagement with digital learning. With our free platform for schools and a network of leading application providers, we're committed to advancing educational equity. Clever has offices in San Francisco, CA and Durham, NC but you can visit us at clever.com anytime.

About Identity Automation

Identity Automation provides identity and access management solutions for K-12 and higher education. Its flagship platform, RapidIdentity, safeguards learning environments, maximizes instructional time, and minimizes IT burdens. Technology leaders turn to RapidIdentity for its best-in-class security capabilities, time-saving automations, and flexible approach to identity lifecycles. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Identity Automation is trusted by Chicago Public Schools, Public Schools of North Carolina, University of Rochester, Houston Community College, and hundreds of other institutions. To learn more about partnering with Identity Automation, visit www.identityautomation.com .

