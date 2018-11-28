cleverbridge leverages OneTrust for GDPR Compliance and Global Privacy Program Management

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the largest and most widely used dedicated privacy management technology platform with 1,700 customers, including 200 of the Global 2,000, today announced cleverbridge, a provider of ecommerce and subscription billing solutions for monetizing digital goods, online services and SaaS, is using OneTrust for their General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and global privacy programme compliance efforts. cleverbridge will leverage OneTrust's Assessment Automation, Data Mapping and Cookie Compliance for GDPR and global privacy regulation compliance. ­

Read the case study: cleverbridge Manages GDPR Compliance and Builds Customer Trust with OneTrust

cleverbridge synchronises data from CRM, ERP, web analytics and a variety of different sources, with many in diverse types of formats. This presented the need for a solution to centralise the many pieces of the data puzzle. OneTrust's Assessment Automation was a key solution for the cleverbridge team. cleverbridge needed a tool that could complete the due diligence with the many service providers that they work with daily. As a company that has always had an emphasis on privacy, cleverbridge's use of the OneTrust tool has only put more of a focus on privacy for the company and its stakeholders.

"The OneTrust implementation was quite easily digestible," said Patrick Marshall, Compliance Manager, cleverbridge. "That was one of the main reasons we selected OneTrust—the ease of use for everyone no matter their privacy background."

"cleverbridge's robust privacy program has proved to be an asset and a differentiator for them," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "We are proud to work alongside an industry leader that has embedded privacy into their business model and we are excited to continue to support their compliance initiatives."

To learn more about how cleverbridge embedded privacy into their business model with OneTrust, read the case study. For additional information, or to request a live OneTrust Privacy Management Software demo, visit OneTrust.com or email Info@OneTrust.com.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the largest and most widely used dedicated privacy management technology platform for compliance with global privacy laws. More than 1,700 customers, including 200 of the Global 2,000, use OneTrust to comply with global data privacy regulations across sectors and jurisdictions, including the EU GDPR, ePrivacy (Cookie Law), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and more. An additional 10,000 companies use OneTrust's technology through partnerships with organisations such as the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), the world's largest global information privacy community.

The comprehensive platform is based on a combination of intelligent scanning, regulator guidance-based questionnaires, automated workflows and developer plugins used together to automatically generate the record keeping required for an organisation to demonstrate compliance to regulators and auditors. The platform is enriched with content from hundreds of templates based on the world-class privacy research conducted by our 300+ in-house certified privacy professionals.

The software, available in 50+ languages, is backed by 27 awarded patents and can be deployed in either on the cloud or on-premise.

OneTrust helps organisations implement global privacy requirements, including Data Protection by Design and Default (PbD), Data Protection Impact Assessments (PIA/DPIA), Vendor Risk Management, Incident and Breach Management, Records of Processing (Data Mapping), Consent Management, Cookie Consent, Data Subject Rights, as well as demonstrating accountability and compliance.

PrivacyConnect, OneTrust's user community, hosts free workshops in 85 international cities, and is attended by thousands of privacy professionals to share best practices.

PrivacyTECH, OneTrust's global user conference, occurs annually in London. OneTrust PrivacyTECH brings together privacy professionals to breakdown the latest technology innovations driving global privacy compliance.

OneTrust is co-headquartered in Atlanta, GA and in London, UK, with additional offices in Bangalore, Melbourne, Munich and Hong Kong. The fast-growing team of privacy and technology experts surpasses 500 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com.

