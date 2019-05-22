CleverTap Achieves Amazon Web Services (AWS) Digital Customer Experience (DCX) Competency Status

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleverTap, the full stack customer lifecycle management platform, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Digital Customer Experience (DCX) Competency status. This designation recognizes that CleverTap provides proven technology and deep expertise to help Digital Customer Experience customers by providing end-to-end solutions for all phases of the digital customer engagement and experience including: marketing automation, analytics, segmentation and campaign management to engage prospects and customers with the right messaging, on the right device, and at the right time.

Achieving the AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency differentiates CleverTap as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on workloads based on Marketing Automation. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"We are thrilled to have the platform receive the AWS DCX Competency designation," said Anand Jain, Chief Strategy Officer of CleverTap. "Our customers trust us to deliver personalized and seamless user experiences, and our team is committed to ensuring we can make that process as smooth as possible by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

CleverTap helps consumers brands better engage and retain its users. It powers nearly 8 billion push notifications daily across 1.5 billions users globally. With customers across 100 countries, CleverTap is the platform of choice for growth leaders and marketers worldwide.

CleverTap is a customer lifecycle management platform that helps brands deliver delightful customer experiences at scale. Over 8,000 companies around the world, including Vodafone, Star, Sony, Domino's Pizza, GO-JEK, Cleartrip and BookMyShow trust CleverTap to deliver personalized experiences and improve the impact of omnichannel marketing across the entire customer lifecycle. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, Accel and Recruit Holdings, and operates out of San Francisco, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter .

