CleverTap Achieves AWS Retail Competency Status

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleverTap, a leading AI-powered customer lifecycle and user retention platform, today announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency status. The recognition acknowledges that CleverTap has technical proficiency and proven customer success across numerous innovative solutions in the Customer Engagement category of the AWS Retail Competency that help retail marketing leaders to proactively attract and retain customers.

AWS Retail Competency Partners undergo rigorous validation by AWS to ensure alignment to AWS best practices for building secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud infrastructure for industry applications – to give customers an increased confidence when making decisions. Achieving the AWS Retail Competency differentiates CleverTap as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that delivers highly specialized technical proficiency. To receive the AWS Competency designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"CleverTap is dedicated to helping brands create and foster individual relationships, and the power and flexibility of AWS allows us to deliver a solution that enables companies to better engage with and retain their customers," said Sunil Thomas, co-founder and CEO of CleverTap. "We are proud to achieve AWS Retail Competency status, further underscoring the power of the CleverTap platform to help today's mobile-centric enterprises achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

AWS Retail Competency Partners have demonstrated success in offering end-to-end solutions across Customer Engagement, Corporate Merchandising and Planning, Supply Chain and Distribution, Physical, Digital, and Virtual Store, Advanced Retail Data Science, Core Retail Business Applications, and Consulting Practices for Retail on AWS.

CleverTap's customer lifecycle and user retention platform leverages ML to offer a robust engagement suite that enables brands to convert, engage, retain, and grow their mobile user base. Achieving AWS Retail Competency status allows CleverTap to drive success and flexibility for customers, enabling brands to create and foster individual relationships with their customers. The power and flexibility of AWS allows CleverTap to ingest over 10 billion data points in under four seconds and send two billion messages in an average workday without taxing the platform. Engineered to address the needs of today's global, mobile-centric enterprise, the CleverTap platform operations team is able to deploy parallel isolated environments on AWS within hours to meet customer data regulatory requirements.

From the U.S. to Latin America to Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, CleverTap is enabling brands to create and foster individual relationships with customers. The solution has been adopted by some of the world's leading organizations across multiple industries, and customer growth has surged over 2X over the past year, with an average of more than eight billion user actions processed each day. CleverTap has helped generate over $2 billion in incremental revenue for its customers, and currently reaches more than one billion devices and over 8,000 consumer apps in more than 100 countries.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

For more information or to schedule a personal demonstration, please visit clevertap.com .

About CleverTap

CleverTap is the leading customer engagement and retention platform that helps brands maximize user lifetime value. Over 8,000 consumer brands around the world, including Vodafone, Star, Sony, Discovery, Fandango LATAM, Carousell, and Gojek trust CleverTap to help them improve user engagement and retention thereby growing long term revenue. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, Accel, and Recruit Holdings, and operates out of San Francisco, Seattle, London, Singapore, and Mumbai. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Contacts:





Charles Orlando Dana Gomez CleverTap Walt & Company 424-425-4384 408-369-7200 press@clevertap.com dgomez@walt.com

SOURCE CleverTap

Related Links

http://www.clevertap.com

