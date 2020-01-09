CleverTap Named Finalist for Mobile Marketing Company of the Year in 2020 DMN Awards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CleverTap, a leading AI-powered customer lifecycle and user retention platform, has been named one of the Mobile Marketing Company finalists in the 2020 DMN Awards. Honoring the most innovative strategies and platforms in marketing today, the DMN Awards recognize exemplary and innovative use of data, strategy and technology in pursuit of marketing excellence.

"CleverTap has broken new ground in the Martech industry, leveraging AI and machine learning in a robust platform to deliver timely, relevant engagement opportunities for our customers," said Sunil Thomas, co-founder and CEO, CleverTap. "We are honored to be acknowledged by the DMN Award judges, further underscoring the importance of our unique customer retention platform."

CleverTap helps consumer brands maximize the value of their mobile apps by personalizing customer experiences using real-time behavioral data and predictive modeling. CleverTap is used daily by many of the world's leading marketers, across multiple industries ranging from food, finance and ecommerce to media/entertainment and travel/transportation. Over 8,000 mobile apps from companies including Vodafone, Star, Sony, Discovery Kids, ESPN, Fandango, Cleartrip, and Disney Hotstar are currently optimized using CleverTap, driving over $2 billion in revenue. The platform reaches more than 1 billion mobile devices.

The DMN Awards, which were first presented in 2014, have honored some of the biggest names in the agency and marketing technology worlds. The finalists and ultimate winners are determined based on rankings given by a panel of independent judges. The Awards will be presented at a ceremony to be held at the Dream Midtown Hotel in New York on Thursday, February 20. More information about the Awards and the presentation ceremony can be found here.

CleverTap is the leading customer engagement and retention platform that helps brands maximize user lifetime value. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, Accel, and Recruit Holdings, and operates out of San Francisco, Seattle, London, Singapore, and Mumbai.

