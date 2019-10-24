CleverTap Takes Multiple Top Honors at Digies Digital Awards 2019

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleverTap , the leading AI-powered customer retention platform, received three top honors at the Digies Digital Awards 2019 , a major international digital industry competition that celebrates creative marketing communication initiatives. The company won two gold and one silver for campaigns on behalf of its clients, demonstrating the power of the CleverTap platform to maximize customer retention and lifetime value.



At the Digies Digital Awards 2019, held on October 17, 2019 at the Le Méridien in Gurugram, India, CleverTap won:

Best Use of Data Analytics for a Campaign (Gold) for a cross-selling marketing campaign with BookMyShow

for a cross-selling marketing campaign with BookMyShow Best Mobile Marketing Campaign (Gold) for an Avengers: Endgame movie release campaign

for an movie release campaign Best Mobile Marketing Campaign (Silver) for selling 76 Avengers: Endgame movie tickets a second with marketing automation

"Companies looking to drive success from their e-commerce business are discovering that user acquisition and app download are just the initial challenges for a mobile app. What drives long-term success is customer retention," said Sunil Thomas, co-founder and CEO of CleverTap. "Receiving these awards serves as a testament to the power of CleverTap's industry-leading analytics, experimentation, and campaign management platform in driving measurable, repeatable return-on-investment and increasing customer lifetime value."

The Digies award for Best Use of Data Analytics for a campaign focuses on the impact of data collection and interpretation, while the Best Mobile Marketing Campaign recognizes the use of features to drive a brand's marketing message. Category winners, judged by a broad panel of senior tech executives and marketers, met the highest achievements in idea, content, design, engagement, and innovation.

The Digies Digital Awards celebrate creative marketing communication initiatives by ad agencies, brands, production houses, design studios, creative studios, and content creators. Sponsored by MX Player, the awards are an initiative of afaqs! , an online portal for professionals in marketing, advertising, and media.

About CleverTap

CleverTap is the leading customer retention platform that helps brands maximize user lifetime value. Over 8,000 consumer brands around the world, including Vodafone, Star, Sony, Discovery, Fandango LATAM, Carousell, and Gojek, trust CleverTap to help them improve user engagement and retention. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, Accel, and Recruit Holdings, and operates out of San Francisco, Seattle, London, Singapore, and Mumbai. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

