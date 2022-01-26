Click® Medical Partners with Cosi Talks to Amplify Message of Adjustability and Mobility

Click Medical co-founder and certified prosthetist, Joe Mahon will be the brand's initial special guest on Cosi Talks on February 9, 2022. The topic of the program, which will be aired live at 8:30 PM EST, is how adjustable prosthetic and orthotic devices increase patient comfort and mobility and how Click Medical product RevoFit® can be used to achieve better adjustability.

Listeners of the February 9th Cosi Talks episode will be invited to fill out the Click Medical RevoFit Patient Quiz to be entered in a drawing to win one of two $50 Visa Gift cards. Winners will be announced at the end of the show.

Future Cosi Talks programs featuring Click Medical will be aired on March 30, August 19 and October 19, 2022. See full schedule on Cosi's website.

About Click Medical: Click Medical® brings life-changing adjustability technology to the O&P industry. In 2014, Joe Mahon, CP had a stroke of inspiration on the ski slopes of Utah to apply the Boa® lacing system on a snowboard boot to a prosthetic. He contacted Jimmy Capra who was employed at Boa® and the two worked together to create Click® Medical adding adjustment to prosthetics for the first time in the industry. Click Medical's mission is to empower users to overcome limitations, regain mobility and reclaim dignity. The Click Reel will be available mid 2022

