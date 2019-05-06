Click2Mail Announces Two Mobile Apps for Sending Postal Mail

"With Americans' renewed interest in all things analog--including hyper-personalized physical mail, and everyone's love of mobile convenience, Click2Mail felt compelled to offer apps that makes sending postal mail quick and easy," said Lee Garvey, Founder and CEO at Click2Mail.

Many individuals and businesses already benefit from Click2Mail's cloud-based SaaS print-to-mail services, now clients can utilize Click2Mail's services from mobile devices

With Click2Mail's new apps for iPhone and iPad users can:

Send elegant photo-personalized notecards with ZendaNote .

. Instantly mail any doc or image scanned or sketched via Mail-it Now .

. Standardize U.S. addresses and track mail delivery via USPS barcodes.

This launch is another significant advancement for Click2Mail in the enablement of physical mail on every connected device. Google selected Click2Mail to develop the Mail My Doc Add-on for Google Docs, and recently the company launched a Word Add-in for Microsoft Office. All Click2Mail apps are free and available for immediate download on the respective app stores.

About Click2Mail

Click2Mail is a SaaS print-to-mail service that enables companies nationwide to automate postal-related functions and bring them out of the mailroom and into the cloud. What that means for customers is: no printing, no postage meters, no permits, no subscription fees and fewer trips to the post office. Click2Mail has disrupted the traditional mailroom model to provide affordable cloud-based, just-in-time mailing services. Since 2003, Click2Mail has helped more than 400 thousand clients send millions of mailpieces. For more information, visit www.click2mail.com or call our U.S.-based customer service team on 866-665-2787, M-F, 9 a.m.- 8p.m. EDT..

Click2Mail, ZendaNote and Mail-it Now are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Click2Mail in the United States and/or other countries.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Click2Mail

Related Links

http://www.click2mail.com

