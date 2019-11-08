ClickAttorney Launches Online Business Dissolution Across 50 States

HOUSTON, Nov 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickAttorney.net is proud to announce the launch of a new, simplified business dissolution service. As a national leader in online incorporation services, the firm has launched this powerful new tool to support fast, accurate and compliant business closure with a simple online form.

Available across 50 states, this efficient and highly effective online tool will help entrepreneurs cut through the bureaucracy by filing all necessary dissolution paperwork directly with the state.

This simple and elegant solution will ensure accuracy, reduce stress and save customers dozens of hours of research. No longer will business owners need to spend time figuring out how to close a limited liability corporation (LLC) in a particular state.

Closing a business isn't a simple task. Paperwork varies significantly state-by-state, based on the business structure, with different rules applied for corporations, LLCs, and partnerships. While a business can simply cease operations, the state continues to recognize the business as an ongoing entity until it has been formally dissolved. If the dissolution process has not been carried out, the business will be liable for filing annual reports, along with paying all relevant fees and taxes.

According to Marianne Brewer, president of ClickAttorney, "Closing a business can be very stressful. Many business owners are surprised to learn that closing a business can be a painful experience with a lot of bureaucracy involved. Our service is to ease that burden. Closing an LLC should be quick, simple and painless."

Closing a business doesn't have to be difficult. With ClickAttorney, the entire process is carried out in three simple steps:

Provide relevant information about your company and location. All information is reviewed and filed, with ClickAttorney's expert team requesting additional information if needed. ClickAttorney will inform the state of the dissolution so you can move on to your next venture with confidence.

ClickAttoney's online dissolution service is the first one-stop, online filing system for closing businesses in all 50 states. Regardless of business size, type or structure, the service helps companies meet their obligations and ensure compliance with all relevant state and national regulations.

"This tool can save business owners time. It also gives peace of mind that owners are meeting all their dissolution requirements and won't face problems because of an inadvertently missed piece of paperwork," said Marianne, adding: "Our process is simple and easy. Business owners just need to answer a few questions, and we take care of the rest."

ClickAttorney.net is a leading digital transformation and document filing service. The company provides a range of technology solutions to help citizens and businesses interact with government agencies. Not only is this the safest and most effective way to do business, it also helps to save taxpayer dollars and streamline citizen participation.

