ClickBank Announces Partnership With Fully Accountable

BOISE, Idaho, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickBank, a leading Global Digital Marketplace that empowers entrepreneurs to build, launch and scale their business, has announced a partnership with Fully Accountable. ClickBank is building strategic relationships that enable our product owners, publishers, affiliates and influencers to increase their success in the digital space. With a full suite of specialized accounting services for small and medium eCommerce and digitally based businesses, Fully Accountable will provide ClickBank clients with direct access to industry leading accounting, finance, and consulting to optimize their business.

Kelly Householder, CEO of ClickBank stated, "We are building partnerships to ensure that our clients have a comprehensive set of services and tools to optimize their business and increase conversion and profits. Fully Accountable is a powerful extension of this strategy."

Learn more here about the services offered by Fully Accountable to ClickBank.

About ClickBank

ClickBank is a global digital retailer and leading affiliate marketplace. Our ecosystem enables our clients to launch, scale and support physical and digital products and connect with affiliates to promote them. We empower entrepreneurs with the freedom to work and live across the globe, fuel their purpose and live the life of their dreams.

ClickBank is recognized as an industry leader with quality products and compliance in the e-commerce space by working closely with product creators, digital marketers, banks and credit card companies to mitigate risks including fraud and cyber-attacks.

About Fully Accountable

Fully Accountable is an accounting firm that offers specialized accounting services for eCommerce and digitally based businesses. In 2014, Fully Accountable was established as a full back office accounting and finance solution for small to medium sized businesses that are eCommerce and digitally based.

With clients spanning North America, Fully Accountable offers a full suite of back office accounting to help business owners in the digital niche build a roadmap for success by having the right numbers and business strategies in place. Fully Accountable's dedicated team handles everything from day-to-day accounting to operational and fractional CFO services.

Fully Accountable helps you become a profitable eCommerce and Digital brand with outsourced accounting, finance and lead gen solutions to ultimately get you better cash flow management, more customers, and a winning brand.

