Click&Boat acquires Nautal, its main European competitor and now dominates the international boat rental sector

PARIS, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World leader in boat rentals, Click&Boat has announced the acquisition of the Spanish company Nautal, Europe's #2. The platform signed its third acquisition in just one year. With a new office in Barcelona, the Click&Boat Group now employs 150 employees and connects a community of approximately one million users.

Click&Boat's acquisition of its competitor Nautal is a major step for the company as it offers a new opportunity to accelerate its international expansion plan while also widening the gap between the competition. For Americans and users worldwide, this means that the platform will now offer 10,000 more boats. Both domestically in boating hotspots like Miami and Los Angeles, but also in top travel destinations loved by Americans, like in the Caribbean with an additional 1,570 boats and in Mexico with 300 more boats to choose from. And due to the current context, the desire to escape has never been higher, Click&Boat reported a 130% increase in traffic on their US website in June 2020 compared to the same period last year. The news of the acquisition comes at a perfect time as the Click&Boat Group looks to take control of the US market.

"Since the start of both companies, commonalities and synergies between Click&Boat and Nautal have been many, and very strong. This acquisition represents a key point for us, which not only shows the great growth of the platform, but also allows us to continue to shape the boating sector by developing and expanding our offers to owners and customers," explains Jérémy Bismuth, co-founder of Click&Boat. The group aims to reach $115M in 2021, compared to $57M already achieved in 2019.

Nautal, over the last 5 years has managed to increase the value of its bookings by more than $11.4M. With more than 31,000 boats in 67 countries, Nautal's previous efforts combined with Click&Boat's growing brand awareness in the US creates the perfect strategy to win over American clients.

Click&Boat intends to develop new products and services for their community worldwide. Offering a more complete and individually adapted user experience for the needs of boaters. While owners will be able to rent their boat(s) with more ease and benefit from an increase in visibility, as well as additional services like advanced planning and fleet management tools.

Click&Boat, dubbed "Airbnb of the Seas" by CNN, is a boat rental site for private individuals and professionals created in 2013 by two French entrepreneurs: Edouard Gorioux and Jérémy Bismuth. The idea is simple- millions of boats remain idle at ports worldwide, incurring maintenance costs for their owners. The platform matches boat owners who want to earn extra income with sailing enthusiasts who can rent a boat at low costs.

