ClickDissolve Launches eGovAccess 2.0 to Help Business Owners Close Their Business Properly

HOUSTON, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The brand-new ClickDissolve platform offers small business owners a quick, one-click way to dissolve their LLC or Corporation.

Operational in all 50 states, ClickDissolve.com has announced this revolutionary solution created to cut through government bureaucracies and help businesses close down properly.

The pandemic has made it difficult for business owners to contact state agencies to dissolve their business entities. However, failure to correctly dissolve an LLC or Corporation can result in costly tax liabilities and other legal complications.

"Our new one-click entity dissolution service is the answer to a problem that's all too common among business owners. We give our customers peace of mind so they can move on with their life," said Annie Le, Director of Houston, TX.-based ClickDissolve.com.

"We are the only platform that can help business owners shut down their LLCs or Corporations the right way, wherever they may live in the United States. Our customers use our e-filing platform as a trusted resource that takes care of their dissolution paperwork and tax."

With all-new eGovAccess 2.0, the dissolution process is more efficient than ever; business owners can even file their final business tax for that year directly from the ClickDissolve platform. This innovative service comes as a much-needed relief for business owners dealing with the stress and expense that comes with closing a business the conventional way.

ClickDissolve.com is designed in partnership with government agencies to simplify the dissolution of LLCs and Corporations. The platform is intuitive and 100 percent online. States and local municipalities pay nothing.

"Closing down a business is hard. We provide a unique solution that genuinely helps business owners move on with their lives free from crippling legal fees," Le said.

About ClickDissolve.com

ClickDissolve.com is a leading business dissolution service. The company provides a range of technology solutions for business owners to interact with government agencies effectively. The company has helped over 10,000 LLCs and Corporations dealing with state agencies and IRS in the last five years.

