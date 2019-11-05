ClickHer App Enhances Features Following its Strong Launch

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following swiftly on the successful launch of Clickher™ for iOS, theClick, LLC, has added significant new features to the app and named The ASO Co., as Clickher's agency of record.

Enhancements in the fashion and beauty information app include two features that users requested. Users now can rewind back to posts they may have missed, so there will be no more FOMO. The other major new feature lets users set up their own personal favorites list.

Clickher App

"We added these features at the request of women who love Clickher and wanted even more," says Joe Pierce, co-founder and CEO. "What's great is that users love how carefully we select posts. They love it so much that they want to swipe back and see older posts and save their favorite ones for future reference."

The Clickher™ app for iOS gives women just the quick, credible lifestyle information they want without all the noise. The app launched Aug. 6, 2019 and is available on the App Store for iPhone® or at https://clickher.app. Aimed at 18-39-year-old women, the app focuses on highly curated fashion, style and beauty content hand-picked by Clickher's editorial team.

Since its launch, more than 90% of users who installed the app remain active, and 3 out of 4 users have clicked through a post to find out more. On any given day that Clickher publishes a post, 58% of the app's users will open or read it and more than 30% of those who open a post click through it for more.

Building on this early success, theClick has engaged The ASO Co., the world's leading app store optimization agency, to manage Clickher's presence in the App Store and its search ad campaign.

"Clickher presents useful information that fits today's digital lifestyle perfectly," says Joshua Wallace of TAC. "Having delivered results for clients like Pinterest, Match, Sephora and Stitch Fix, we were intrigued by the opportunity to work with a startup like this at its earliest stage."

