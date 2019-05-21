ClickSafety acquires SPAN International Training, extends workforce safety training leadership

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickSafety, a leader in online safety training for construction and general industries, has acquired SPAN International Training, the leading provider of certification exam study materials for safety, health and environmental professionals.

This acquisition strengthens ClickSafety's safety training market leadership with relevant and complementary additions to its product portfolio, expanded training mediums and an enhanced ability to serve as a valuable resource for safety professionals for their entire careers. Daniel J. Snyder, Ed.D, CSP, SPAN owner and CEO, will work as a special advisor to ClickSafety following the acquisition and continue to oversee SPAN Safety workshops.

"We are extremely happy to be joining forces with Dan Snyder and SPAN," said ClickSafety General Manager Ed Moura. "SPAN has a longstanding track record of excellence and shares ClickSafety's commitment to workplace safety. I'm confident that the addition of SPAN's products, resources and capabilities to the ClickSafety portfolio will have a lasting and positive impact on our larger safety community."

ClickSafety will incorporate SPAN's Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP) certification prep courses into its portfolio, complementing its existing suite of OSHA and other online safety training courses. The addition of SPAN's in-person workshops and self-directed study options will enable ClickSafety to meet the needs of more types of learners, serving as a one-stop source for training and certification prep.

"SPAN's alignment with ClickSafety offers a synergy of resources in expert content and learning technology," said Dr. Snyder. "I'm excited about the new venture, and together, we will deliver market-leading materials to assist occupational safety and health professionals prepare for certification exams."

About SPAN International Training

SPAN International Training is the leading provider of certification exam study materials to prepare safety, health and environmental professionals for exams from the Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP). SPAN professional development programs help clients achieve important career goals through advancing competencies for safety management excellence. As the leader in exam preparation workshops and review courses since 1992, SPAN offers self-directed study materials designed for professionals to gain critical knowledge, study techniques and testing strategies to pass certification examinations. With experience and dedication to certification exam preparation, SPAN's psychometricians, designers, facilitators and consultants deliver academic integrity and real-world experience to the client.

About ClickSafety

ClickSafety, a leader in online safety training for construction and general industries, has delivered award-winning online safety training to more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. It was the first to offer the OSHA 10-Hour and OSHA 30-Hour safety courses online. ClickSafety's course library has more than 300 courses – with more than 55 available in Spanish – to help organizations promote and foster a strong safety culture. Founded in 1999, ClickSafety is a subsidiary of Ascend Learning, Inc., a leading provider of technology-based educational curriculum and assessment solutions for healthcare and other vocational fields.

