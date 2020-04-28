Clickstream Retains SpecOps Communications As It Prepares to Launch Its Initial Mobile App for the Increasing Demand for In-home Entertainment and Sports

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clickstream Corp (OTC Pink: CLIS) announces retaining Adam Handelsman and SpecOps Communications to create and implement traditional media, digital and branding campaigns designed to drive overall corporate awareness and downloads.

Clickstream's initial objective is to leverage the availability of mobile applications and increasing demand for sports and in-home entertainment. The plan is to establish a free to play gaming platform offering cash prizes for quick to play quiz type games that allow users to get involved in around 20 seconds and receive results from push notifications. Depending on market conditions and availability of capital, Clickstream intends to expand into other verticals such as Trivia contests, data analytics and fantasy sports. The App will be published in the Apple and Google Play Store and allow users to connect with each other inside a unique peer to peer social gaming platform.

Michael Handelman, CFO, of Clickstream states, "We are extremely excited to add SpecOps Communications to the Clickstream team. SpecOps has over 25 years of success and experience in mobile technology, financial and consumer focused PR, all vital sectors that Clickstream requires exposure."

ABOUT SPECOPS COMMUNICATIONS

Based in Austin, Texas, SpecOps Communications is a media and digital communications firm dedicated to delivering actionable results. With over 25 years of experience is rooted on both the client-side and agency world, SpecOps clients can expect a unique perspective built on the ability to listen, communicate and implement programs designed around specific goals and objectives. SpecOps strives to continuously put forth a media-centric philosophy with the core intention of reaching, impacting and influencing target audiences, all while harnessing an insider's understanding of today's evolved media landscape. For more information visit www.SpecOpsComm.com.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream's business operations are focused on the development of a free to play Mobile App that caters to the casual user that will spend a few seconds to interact with a gaming platform in order to win real money. Initially, ClickStream's games will be quick to play trivia games that allow users to get involved in around 20 seconds and then receive results from push notifications. Game types are set up dynamically with non-live game shows daily and live game shows with Hosts 2 to 4 times per month. ClickStream intends to initially monetize the App with corporate sponsors and advertisers. Clickstream's website can be found at www.clickstream.technology.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Adam Handelsman

SpecOps Communications

[email protected]

O: (512) 363-0594

C: (646) 413-9401

SOURCE Clickstream Corp