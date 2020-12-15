ClickUp Raises $100M Series B as Demand for its Productivity Platform Soars

ClickUp raises $100M Series B as demand for its all-in-one productivity platform soars Tweet this

"ClickUp saves everyone time by replacing all workplace apps with one productivity platform that people genuinely love and use everyday," says Zeb Evans, CEO and Founder of ClickUp. "We began with a vision to create a connected and customizable solution that truly worked for everyone and everything - but I credit our customers with the platform that ClickUp has become. Over the last 2 years, we have received feedback from hundreds of thousands of customers who have partnered with us to create a platform that truly serves them. As we expand our global presence and continue to deliver on our mission of making the world more productive, it is our core focus on prioritizing customers above all else that will continue our viral growth and make us succeed."

While most productivity software only works for certain teams and forces users to work how the platform dictates, ClickUp empowers organizations to bring all work into one platform and let their users work how and where they want. Development, marketing, sales, finance, design and more can all work in ClickUp and create unparalleled business alignment and efficiency. The platform also provides seamless integrations with over 1,000 popular workplace apps, including Google Drive, Slack, Zoom, Salesforce, GitHub, and Zendesk, and more than 100 native apps that can be toggled on and off based on user needs. Plus, ClickUp is first-in-class in customer service with an intuitive coaching program and 24/7 real-time support that is free to all users.

"Georgian was a ClickUp user first, and an investor second," said Tyson Baber, Lead Investor at Georgian. "ClickUp's laser focus on their customers' experience with the product has fueled the company's explosive growth, which continues to accelerate. Our entire team is thrilled to further our partnership with ClickUp as they transform the future of work."

ClickUp has also launched a new mobile app and added several industry-leading features to its platform. These features include a first-of-its-kind native email integration and automation, streamlined task relationships for cross-department transparency and work alignment, and expanded Goals and 'Events in ClickUp' integrations. Features like this have helped continue ClickUp's organic growth among users in all corners of the globe including the US, UK, Canada, Brazil, India, and Australia. The new funding will be used to accelerate its expansion plans, scale operations, and help the company continue to deliver on its promise of replacing all other workplace apps.

"ClickUp has brought us all into one system where we manage all of our projects as well as where to see the status of anything and everything. It's been a game-changer!" says Leonard Souza, Director of Engineering at Webflow. "Not only do we feel we've adopted an amazing tool to increase organizational visibility, but we feel we've gained an esteemed partner who is as committed to innovating in their space as Webflow."

To learn more about ClickUp's funding and growth, visit https://clickup.com/press/100-million-series-b, or to try ClickUp free forever and start saving you and your team one day every week, visit www.clickup.com.

About ClickUp

ClickUp is the only all-in-one customizable workplace productivity platform that services all departments across an organization. While teams deal with too many tools to keep track of, within entirely separate ecosystems, ClickUp frees teams of 2 to 2,000 from inefficiency and wasting time by simply replacing or integrating with all workplace applications on one seamless platform. Founded in 2017 and based in San Diego, ClickUp's mission is to make the world more productive. Since its inception, ClickUp has helped more than 100,000 teams and millions of employees lead a more productive life and save at least one day every week. To learn more, visit ClickUp.com.

About Georgian

Georgian is a fintech company investing in high growth software companies that harness the power of data in a trustworthy way. At Georgian, we're building a platform to provide a better experience of growth capital to software company CEOs and their teams. Georgian's platform is designed to identify and accelerate the best growth-stage software companies, taking an intelligent, data-first approach to solving the key challenges CEOs face as they grow their businesses. Based in Toronto, Georgian's team brings together software entrepreneurs, machine learning experts, experienced operators and investment professionals. For more information, visit https://georgian.io/.

