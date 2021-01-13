ClickUrban Announces Thematic Panel Discussions on Black Economics & Community Empowerment at Upcoming Conference February 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Is Now 2021 conference takes place Feb 8-12, 2021. This 5-day event will be jam packed days of amazing content and discussions. Recent developments and global conversations have been the catalyst to create panel discussions around relevant topics around the current and future landscape of Black economics and community.

The Future Is Now Conference Opening Keynote Simon T Bailey

Panel discussions will be held daily February 8 – 12, each with an impressive group of industry leaders who will focus on solutions for black economics and community empowerment, and offer perspective on what's ahead. Take advantage of forward-thinking keynote speakers, networking with influential attendees, and much more. Be a part of the change and register today for $97. Early bird pricing ends Jan 31. https://www.thefutureisnowconference.com

February 8

9 am - 10 am [EST]

Securing the Bag: Economic Security for Black Families & Communities

12 pm - 1 pm [EST]

Being Black in Corporate America: An Intersectional Exploration

February 9

9 am to 10 am [EST]

Becoming Black Women: Intimate Stories and Intersectional Identities

12 pm to 1 pm [EST]

How does systematic racism affect access to capital & building wealth for BIPOC people?

February 10

9 am to 10 am [EST]

Media Representations and Impact on the Lives of Black Men and Boys

12 pm to 1 pm [EST]

What does Activism beyond the hashtag look like

February 11

9 am to 10 am [EST]

Intersectionality and Stem: The Role of Race and Gender in Academic Pursuits of Black Women in STEM

12 pm to 1 pm [EST]

Do NOT Go Fund Me: Why do we need to have a Will made and how do we build a legacy for our kids after we are gone leveraging Life Insurance and more

February 12

9 am to 10 am [EST]

An 800 Credit Score is Worth More than $100k Cash: Why is Great Credit Needed in the Black Community and how to leverage it for Income Streams

12 pm to 1 pm [EST]

The Power of Owning Land and Real Estate to Build Wealth: A Deeper Look

About Us: The Future Is Now 2021 Conference is targeted towards entrepreneurs, start-ups, business owners, organizations, companies, thought leaders, disruptors, innovators, and change makers who are making a real impact in the world with their message wanting to expand both locally and internationally.

Media Contact:

Lynn Graham

[email protected]

720-532-4181

