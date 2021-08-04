ClikAuto democratizes safe and transparent used car buying in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClikAuto, a new full-stack online used car marketplace, today announced its launch in Mexico City, Estado de México, Querétaro, and Michoacán.

The technology company is democratizing the used car market in Mexico, using technology to enable both individuals and dealers to carry out secure and transparent transactions on its platform.

Aiming to professionalize the market, its value proposition is open to all. With verified cars, sellers, buyers, and personalized financing, everyone can have the car of their dreams, avoiding cumbersome procedures, saving time and money.

All Clik-autos have passed a rigorous 154 point inspection process, come with a one-year warranty, and have a 10-day money-back guarantee. In addition, all cars are verified to be free of debts, possess a clean legal and tax status, and have never been reported for theft or in a severe accident.

Customers can take a 360-degree virtual tour of the vehicle where both the characteristics and the true conditions are emphasized, giving the customer total confidence and transparency of the unit they will buy.

Users who want to sell their car can visit Clikauto.com, provide key data about their car and in minutes, receive a real-time instant cash offer, trade-in value towards another car, or maximize their money without risks by having ClikAuto help them sell their car taking care of all aspects of the transaction.

Founded in 2020, ClikAuto has built an end-to-end value chain for its used car buying platform. Its Online-to-Offline (O2O) model allows customers to research and select cars on its website, begin the purchasing process, and complete the transaction offline with home delivery or at a ClikCenter.

"ClikAuto digitally solves one of the most complex problems in Mexico, the buying and selling of pre-owned cars, adding formality and transparency to a transaction that until now has been brutal. Our goal is that all users can buy the car of their dreams, at the best price, and with an exceptional service experience," said Diego Sanson, CEO, and Co-Founder of ClikAuto

About ClikAuto

We are a full-stack online used car marketplace to buy, sell and finance used cars in Mexico.

Our goal is for each person to have the car they have always dreamed of by providing them with the safest, best service, and hassle-free experience possible.



