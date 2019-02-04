Climate Changes Are Leading to Sick Homes and Buildings in the VA, MD and DC Areas

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Taylor Indoor Environmental, the largest mold testing and remediation firm in Virginia, Maryland and D.C., reports climate changes in the DMV have caused major mold problems for home and building owners over the past few years.

John Taylor, the owner of Madison Taylor Indoor Environmental, licensed mold inspector and certified indoor environmentalist, shared information on the effect that extended periods of elevated relative humidity have on homes and buildings. "Humidity or dampness (water vapor) in the air can supply enough moisture for mold growth. Indoor relative humidity (RH) should be kept below 60 percent, ideally between 30 percent and 50 percent. This factor is important to inhibiting mold growth. With 2018 officially ranking as the wettest year on record for D.C., Maryland and Virginia, the drastic increase in moisture has wreaked havoc on homes and buildings in the DMV."

Mold requires moisture, organic food sources and oxygen to grow. Extended periods of rain or humid weather can create conditions conducive to mold growth. If these conditions are not controlled, it leads to mold problems affecting the indoor environment in homes and buildings. Mold only needs 16 percent relative moisture on an organic building material to grow. Left unchecked, the elevated mold levels can cause significant indoor air quality issues in living and work spaces, at times causing serious health problems for occupants.

"Our Mold Remediation division has received a major increase in calls reporting mold problems due to uncontrolled elevated relative humidity in homes and buildings over the past few years. Last year, the mold cases inspected by our environmentalists were more prevalent in situations that were linked to climate changes than cases where flooding and improper drying had occurred."

John Taylor continued, "There are practical things home and building owners can do to combat these changes in climate and protect their spaces from mold growth: consistently monitoring moisture and relative humidity; limiting the use of humidifiers; ensuring that HVAC systems are properly sized and set to control elevated relative humidity; and ventilating high moisture areas like attics, kitchens, bathrooms, basements and crawlspaces."

Madison Taylor Indoor Environmental offers free practical advice to home and building owners. For anyone who needs a professional indoor air quality inspection for their home or building, contact the offices of Madison Taylor Indoor Environmental for consultation and scheduling. Additional services offered include moisture mapping, relative humidity monitoring, indoor air samples for contaminates, swab sampling and thermal imaging, as well as other mold, air quality and moisture detection and remediation services. Madison Taylor Indoor Environmental, the leading mold testing and mold remediation company in Virginia, Maryland and D.C., is committed to supporting their clients in preventing, recognizing and abating mold conditions.

For questions about mold or other indoor air quality concerns, contact:

John Taylor

Madison Taylor Inc.

Office: 877-932-4652

Cell: 703-932-6134

Email: John@madisontaylorservices.com

www.madisontaylorenvironmental.com

