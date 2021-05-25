Climate Leadership Conference Award Winners Leverage SmartRock® Concrete Sensors

SmartRock, utilized by Sundt Construction, deep inside of the sustainability award-winning San Diego International Airport Project

OTTAWA, ON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the day of the Climate Leadership Exchange event hosted by the Climate Leadership Conference, Giatec®, the leader in concrete testing technology and concrete software applications, is proud to highlight award winners of the Climate Leadership Awards recognizing the San Diego International Airport project's sustainability.

In the construction of a three-million-gallon underground stormwater containment reservoir for the San Diego International Airport, Sundt Construction Inc. utilized Giatec's wireless concrete sensor SmartRock®. Construction professionals around the world are choosing SmartRock to ensure their projects meet sustainability targets through the sensor's ability to reduce concrete waste by predicting concrete performance and monitoring concrete properties in real time.

"Giatec has one of the best products out there," says Dinesh Allam, Project Manager, Sundt Construction Inc. With consistent temperature monitoring in real time, Allam's team saved 40 percent in cooling materials on the airport project.

Through Giatec's SmartRock concrete sensors and artificial intelligence (AI)-based technology, the company plans to help the industry cut at least 400 million tons annually of GHG emissions. Pouria Ghods, Giatec co-founder and CEO, says, "Our mandate and our vision are that, within three to five years, we will significantly reduce the carbon footprint of concrete."

SmartRock is the most widely used wireless concrete sensor, currently being implemented in over 8,000 construction projects across 80 countries worldwide. As the first truly wireless sensor introduced to the market in 2015, SmartRock is the leading concrete maturity sensor for accurate monitoring of concrete curing and hardening. Unlike time-consuming and error-prone break tests, or cumbersome wired sensors, Giatec's patented maturity sensor uses a highly accurate ASTM-approved testing method. Together with the Giatec 360™ platform and SmartHub™ remote monitoring system, this has enabled faster, safer, and more economical concrete construction.

The Climate Leadership Awards, held during The Climate Leadership Conference, recognizes and incentivizes exemplary corporations, organizations, and individuals leading the way in managing and reducing greenhouse gas emissions in their operations and supply chains, as well as integrating climate resilience initiatives. The San Diego International Airport project is behind the Individual Leadership Award and the Excellence in Greenhouse Gas Management Award.

The Climate Leadership Conference brings together influential climate, energy, and sustainability professionals to exchange new ideas and best practices for addressing climate change through policy, innovation, and business solutions.

ABOUT GIATEC

Giatec is a global company revolutionizing the construction industry by bringing smart testing technologies and real-time data collection to the forefront of every jobsite. Giatec's suite of hardware and software products has leveraged advanced technologies such as AI and Internet of Things (IoT), including wireless concrete sensors, mobile apps, and advanced non-destructive technologies (NDT) to drive innovation throughout concrete's lifecycle and reduce concrete's carbon footprint.

