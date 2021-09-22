Climate Pledge Arena Announces the use of Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology and Amazon One for four Food and Beverage Stores

SEATTLE, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Climate Pledge Arena announces the use of Amazon's Just Walk Out technology with Amazon One to make the in-arena shopping experience more efficient and cut wait times so guests can get back to the action faster. The four food and beverage stores equipped with Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One will open when the arena opens in October.

Guests visiting the four Just Walk Out-enabled stores at Climate Pledge Arena can insert their credit card at the location's entry gates to shop or can hover their palm over an Amazon One device to enter. Once inside, guests can take what they want and then just leave after they're done shopping. As they shop, Just Walk Out technology determines what they take from or return to the shelves, and the credit card they inserted or linked to their Amazon One ID will be charged for items they took after they leave the store. If a guest is new to using the Amazon One palm recognition service, they can enroll in less than a minute at any of the Amazon One enrollment kiosks located near the Just Walk Out technology-enabled stores on the arena's main and upper concourses.

"For us, the fan experience inside Climate Pledge Arena is paramount; we want it to be simple, safe and fast for every guest," said Todd Humphrey, SVP of Digital Fan Experience for the Seattle Kraken. "We are thrilled to work with Amazon to use their groundbreaking technology to make it as easy as hovering your palm, picking an item off a shelf, and leaving to make your purchase."

The Just Walk Out technology-enabled stores will sell beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee, water, and feature food offerings from The Climate Collective, the arena's unique food and beverage program. Guests purchasing alcohol will be required to show their ID to a store attendant for age verification.

"We're excited to work with Climate Pledge Arena to offer guests the ability to shop quickly and effortlessly when they're enjoying a concert or a game at the new arena in Seattle, using a combination of both Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One," said Dilip Kumar, Vice President of Physical Retail & Technology at Amazon. "Our physical retail technologies are designed to remove friction for customers as they shop, and we're thrilled Climate Pledge Arena is offering checkout-free experiences for their guests so they can quickly get what they need and return to their event."

About Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena, located at Seattle Center, is the complete redevelopment of a historic landmark, originally built for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair. It will be an industry first, including being the first net zero certified arena in the world. Home to the NHL's Seattle Kraken, WNBA's Seattle Storm, and the world's biggest performers of live music and events, Climate Pledge Arena will open in October 2021.

Climate Pledge Arena will serve as a long-lasting and regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action. The Climate Pledge, which was founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, is a commitment from companies globally to be net-zero carbon by 2040. Visit climatepledgearena.com.

SOURCE Climate Pledge Arena