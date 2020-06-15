Climb and Snap Medical Assistant Academy Provide Over $250k in Scholarships to Help Unemployed Americans Reskill for Healthcare Careers

NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Climb Credit, an innovative student payment and financing platform that makes career transformation accessible and affordable, announced today that with funding from social impact investor Acumen America's COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, they have partnered with online healthcare school Snap Medical Assistant Academy to offer 75 full-ride scholarships for aspiring Medical Assistants who are currently unemployed. In addition to the scholarships, Snap Medical Assistant Academy will be providing career services and — along with Climb — will be keeping close track of the employment outcomes of the recipients.

Unemployment has risen all over the nation since March 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19. In Texas, the unemployment rate remains at 12.8% even as the state has begun to reopen their economy. Through this program, Climb and Snap Medical Assistant Academy hope not only to transform the lives of the scholarship recipients across TX, AL, NV, and LA—but also to draw attention to medical assisting careers and other career-training opportunities as a whole.

"It is our hope that this program will shed light on the accelerated reskilling opportunities that are available to people as they search for their next careers," said Angela Ceresnie, CEO of Climb. "Even beyond this program, Climb has always structured our payment solutions and loans in a way that unemployed learners can get approved for the financing they need to attend career-training programs and better their lives."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, healthcare jobs are projected to grow much faster than other industries in the next 8 years at 16% overall — and medical assistant careers specifically are projected to grow 23% by 2028.

"The impact of COVID-19 on the local employment landscape cannot be understated," said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege, the parent company of Snap Medical Assistant Academy. "Moreover, there has been additional pressure placed on our already-strained healthcare system. We created this program, and continue to grow our training program as a whole, to be part of the solution to both of those problems."

The scholarship application opened today on June 15, 2020 and will remain open until July 17, 2020. Scholarship recipients will be able to start their training as early as August and will be able to complete the training for their new careers in just 12 weeks, in addition to getting a 4-day hands on lab seminar at one of Snap's TX, LA, AL, or NV training locations.

"We are inspired by Climb's leadership and quick action to leverage its platform and partnerships to provide no-cost training access to Americans who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic." Eliza Golden Roady, Associate Director at Acumen America commented, "We're proud to be an investor in Climb, and to support the company as they continuously innovate to meet the needs of job seekers."

About Climb

Climb (NMLS# 1240013) is an innovative student payment platform that makes career creation and transformation more accessible, affordable, and accountable than ever before. Driven by a mission to empower individuals to unlock their career potential – no matter what their credit profile – Climb identifies programs and schools with a demonstrated ability to improve the earnings of their graduates. Then they provide learners with financing options that are priced and structured to meet the unique needs of those seeking career elevation and increased earning power. Recognizing the dynamic and diverse nature of an economy in rapid change, Climb partners with schools that teach everything from cybersecurity to healthcare training, heavy machine operation to data science, and culinary arts to coding. While some colleges are struggling to meet the real-world needs of their students, Climb and its partner schools are committed to an inspiring practicality that brings real career results as individuals Own Their Next chapter. For more information, visit https//climbcredit.com or follow @ClimbCredit on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Snap Medical Assistant Academy

Snap Medical Assistant Academy is an affordable and convenient alternative to costly medical assistant training . The 12-week program consists of online coursework, weekly meetings with a professional medical assistant, and practice with an at-home lab kit. In addition to the online coursework, the program consists of a 4-day, in-person lab training experience to ensure all program graduates gain the hands-on skills necessary to secure employment and excel in careers as medical assistants. The goal of our medical assistant program is to provide the highest quality vocational education at the most accessible price. We want our students to enter the workforce with confidence in their newly acquired abilities and as little debt as possible. Snap Medical Assistant Academy is our answer to the nation's health crisis by offering hope to so many of those now facing unemployment.

About Acumen America

Acumen America is the U.S. investment portfolio of Acumen, the global organization dedicated to changing the way the world tackles poverty by investing in entrepreneurs, leaders and ideas. Since 2001, Acumen has invested more than $131M in 131 companies across Africa, Latin America, South Asia and the United States. Launched in 2015, Acumen America invests in entrepreneurs who are building solutions to address poverty and inequity in the U.S. in the areas of financial inclusion, health and workforce development. Learn more at www.acumen.org/america.

