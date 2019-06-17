Climb Real Estate Embraces the Power of Marketing Automation by Imprev

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Imprev, a leader in real estate marketing automation services, is proud to announce a partnership with Climb Real Estate®. Climb is an innovative full-service residential real estate brokerage that leverages the latest technology to serve clients in emerging, established, and luxury neighborhoods in San Francisco and around the Bay Area. This partnership will make it easy for agents to promote their listings and generate more business.

"Our agents trust us to research and test best-in-class technologies for them so they can focus on the big picture activities of real estate," says Eric Kjome, head of marketing for Climb. "We take our role very seriously and make it a top priority to give our agents the best options available in the market. Imprev meets our standards beautifully, giving agents a one-stop, user-friendly solution to promote all their listings."

As one of the most innovative brokerages in the country, Climb holds a high bar in selecting partners and choosing the right vendor. Choosing Imprev to deliver marketing automation to Climb agents was a huge undertaking. Imprev was a clear leader in this space as they offer a powerful service that completes all the time-consuming creative collateral work an agent needs to power their business.

This service will allow agents to quickly access branded marketing collateral to win and close new and existing business through digital, social and print marketing channels. The assets are tailored to major listing events, including an upcoming open house or when the property has been sold. Additionally, whenever there is a change to the listing, the assets are automatically updated and re-delivered to the agent throughout the life of the listing.

"The scalability that Marketing Automation will help us achieve impressed us from the start," says Christine Kim, president of Climb (Bay Area). "The service allows us to provide our growing number of agents with top-tier marketing support. It also helps us to consolidate the number of tools we need to offer agents, simplifying their marketing experience and reducing the threat of tool fatigue."

"The beauty of Marketing Automation is that it easily scales to meet the needs of a thriving business. As Climb Real Estate grows, it can continue to provide quality service to agents without comparable increases in overhead," says Bill Yaman, president and chief operating officer of Imprev. "Brokerages and franchises of today face shrinking margins and increased competition, but with the power of technology, they can effectively protect profitability while providing immense value to agents."

About Climb

Climb Real Estate® was founded in 2010, acquired in 2016 by Realogy's NRT LLC, the country's largest residential real estate brokerage company. Climb Real Estate is currently located in the Bay Area with six offices and more than 200 sales associates and is positioned to expand nationally in 2020 as part of the Realogy Franchise Group®. A brand created by agents for agents, Climb combines an agent-centric model with innovative products, tools and services for their diverse group of brokers and agents. With a focus on serving the connected generation of brokers, agents and consumers, the Climb Real Estate brand delivers a more flexible and mobile-first real estate experience. Together, Climb Real Estate and the businesses of Realogy serve more aspects of the real estate transaction than any other entity.

About Imprev

Many of the most respected brands in real estate trust Imprev's Marketing Automation Services to set themselves apart from their competition. With Imprev, brokerages automatically create and continually update fully-branded print, digital, and social media marketing packages for all their agents' listings, giving them a recruiting edge and driving unprecedented brand consistency. Launched in 2001 and constantly updated, the Imprev platform powers the marketing centers for hundreds of brokerages and franchises—representing over 20% of real estate agents in North America—including franchises RE/MAX, LLC, Coldwell Banker® Real Estate, Corcoran Group, and NextHome, as well as top brokerages including Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Edina Realty, and Hunt Real Estate. Imprev also powers marketing automation for Homes.com . Discover more at www.imprev.com .

SOURCE Imprev, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.imprev.com

