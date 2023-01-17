Climbing gym market size to grow by USD 4,185.74 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The global climbing gym market size is estimated to increase by USD 4,185.74 million. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio - Request a sample report

Global climbing gym market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Climbing Gym Market 2023-2027

Boulderklub Kreuzberg GmbH - The company offers climbing gyms for adults and kids in Berlin .

The company offers climbing gyms for adults and kids in . Brooklyn Boulders LLC - The company offers climbing gyms for climbers, adventurers, and fitness lovers in the US.

The company offers climbing gyms for climbers, adventurers, and fitness lovers in the US. CityROCK - The company offers climbing gyms for youth and adults in the US.

The company offers climbing gyms for youth and adults in the US. Climb So iLL - The company offers climbing gyms with group climbing and scout climbing in the US.

The company offers climbing gyms with group climbing and scout climbing in the US.

Vendor landscape –

The global climbing gym market is fragmented, with the presence of both major vendors and small players operating across the market. A few prominent vendors that offer climbing gym in the market are Boulderklub Kreuzberg GmbH, Brooklyn Boulders LLC, CityROCK, Climb So iLL, Glasgow Climbing Centre, Go Nature H.K. Ltd., High Point, Latitude Climbing LLC, Momentum Indoor Climbing, Movement, Sender One Climbing LLC, Sputnik Climbing SL, The Castle Climbing Centre, The Cliffs, The Gravity Vault Indoor Rock Gyms, Uprising Climbing Walls Ltd., Vertical Endeavors, Vertical World Inc., Climbing Centre Group Ltd., and Sharma Climbing SL and others.

The major players in the market are focusing on marketing strategies that drive consumers' demand using effective marketing activities. The promotional activities by suppliers and manufacturers boost sales. There is high competition among vendors to gain market shares based on product differentiation, pricing, product portfolios, and value-added services. Therefore, to survive and succeed in a stiff competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors in the market to differentiate their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

Global climbing gym market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global climbing gym market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (top-rope climbing, lead climbing, and bouldering) and type (indoor and outdoor).

The top-rope climbing segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Top-rope climbing, which is also known as top roping, is a form of rock climbing wherein the climber is securely fastened to a rope by a belayer at the bottom and an anchor system at the top. Top-rope climbing can be done indoors as well as outdoors. It is considered an extreme sport. Such factors will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global climbing gym market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global climbing gym market.

North America is estimated to account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the largest market for climbing gyms in the region, owing to factors such as the presence of a well-developed sports industry and the high prevalence of obesity and diabetes. Many people take part in sporting activities, including climbing, to remain fit and healthy. The participation rates in indoor and outdoor climbing have surged over the last few years owing to factors such as the presence of many indoor climbing gyms and outdoor climbing destinations, the emergence of interactive climbing walls, and the rise in the number of tourists. These factors will drive the regional market's growth during the forecast period.

Global climbing gym market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - The increased popularity of outdoor sports is driving the market's growth. Outdoor activities and sports are becoming popular worldwide. Climbing areas are very popular in North America and Europe and are also becoming common in developing regions such as Southeast Asia. Thus, the increased participation in outdoor activities, along with the opening of new artificial climbing and bouldering structures, is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - The growing participation of women in climbing activities is a key trend in the market. The participation of women in climbing activities is increasing worldwide and gaining more attention. Hence, vendors in the global market are offering discounts to women to increase participation. The rapid expansion of climbing gyms and marketing strategies adopted by leading vendors are expected to further raise the participation of women in both indoor and outdoor climbing gyms. These factors will support the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Risks of accidents and injuries associated with climbing activities are challenging the market's growth. Rock climbing is considered a dangerous sport due to the risk of sports-related injuries. Bouldering accounts for a majority of all climbing-related accidents and injuries, with sprained ankles being the most common. Climbing activities can also cause other injuries such as knee sprains, neck injuries, ankle ligament sprains, fractures, groin strains, contusions, and shoulder dislocations. Thus, such factors will hinder the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this climbing gym market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the climbing gym market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the climbing gym market and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the climbing gym market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of climbing gym market vendors

Climbing Gym Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 153 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,185.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Boulderklub Kreuzberg GmbH, Brooklyn Boulders LLC, CityROCK, Climb So iLL, Glasgow Climbing Centre, Go Nature H.K. Ltd., High Point, Latitude Climbing LLC, Momentum Indoor Climbing, Movement, Sender One Climbing LLC, Sputnik Climbing SL, The Castle Climbing Centre, The Cliffs, The Gravity Vault Indoor Rock Gyms, Uprising Climbing Walls Ltd., Vertical Endeavors, Vertical World Inc., Climbing Centre Group Ltd., and Sharma Climbing SL Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

