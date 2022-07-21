Climbing Gym Market size to increase by USD 3.27 Bn --Technavio expects the growth to be driven by the increased popularity of outdoor sports

Jul 21, 2022, 17:35 ET
NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The "Climbing Gym Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to increase by USD 3.27 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 11.74% in 2021. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 11.99% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download a PDF Sample Report
The climbing gym market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors. Vendors in the market are adopting innovative growth strategies such as new product launches and strategic alliances to remain competitive. Technavio identifies Boulder Club Kreuzberg, Brooklyn Boulders LLC, Climbing Centre Group Ltd., El Cap Climbing, Go Nature H.K. Ltd., Sputnik Climbing SL, The Castle Climbing Centre, The Cliffs, The Glasgow Climbing Centre, and Vertical World Inc. as some of the major market participants. Although the increased popularity of outdoor sports, growing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyles, and a rise in the construction of climbing walls will offer immense growth opportunities, lack of awareness and market penetration in developing countries, risks of accidents and injuries associated with climbing activities, and the growing popularity of other fitness activities will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. View Report Sample Here
The climbing gym market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Indoor
- Outdoor
The indoor segment will account for the largest share of the market. The increased participation in indoor fitness activities is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
North America is the largest market for climbing gyms. The presence of a well-established sports industry in the US and the high prevalence of obesity and diabetes are some of the major factors driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the growing consumer awareness about the need for reducing stress, exercising, socializing, and enhancing general well-being is positively influencing the growth of the climbing gym market in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our climbing gym market report covers the following areas:
Climbing Gym Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the climbing gym market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the climbing gym market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Climbing Gym Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist climbing gym market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the climbing gym market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the climbing gym market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of climbing gym market vendors
|
Climbing Gym Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.99%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 3.27 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
11.74
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, UK, China, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Boulder Club Kreuzberg, Brooklyn Boulders LLC, Climbing Centre Group Ltd., El Cap Climbing, Go Nature H.K. Ltd., Sputnik Climbing SL, The Castle Climbing Centre, The Cliffs, The Glasgow Climbing Centre, and Vertical World Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Indoor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Brooklyn Boulders LLC
- Climbing Centre Group Ltd.
- El Cap Climbing
- Go Nature H.K. Ltd.
- Sputnik Climbing SL
- The Castle Climbing Centre
- The Cliffs
- The Glasgow Climbing Centre
- Vertical World Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
