Climbing Gym Market size to increase by USD 3.27 Bn --Technavio expects the growth to be driven by the increased popularity of outdoor sports

The climbing gym market is segmented as below:

Type

Indoor



Outdoor

The indoor segment will account for the largest share of the market. The increased participation in indoor fitness activities is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

North America is the largest market for climbing gyms. The presence of a well-established sports industry in the US and the high prevalence of obesity and diabetes are some of the major factors driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the growing consumer awareness about the need for reducing stress, exercising, socializing, and enhancing general well-being is positively influencing the growth of the climbing gym market in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our climbing gym market report covers the following areas:

Climbing Gym Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the climbing gym market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the climbing gym market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Climbing Gym Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist climbing gym market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the climbing gym market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the climbing gym market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of climbing gym market vendors

Climbing Gym Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.99% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.74 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Boulder Club Kreuzberg, Brooklyn Boulders LLC, Climbing Centre Group Ltd., El Cap Climbing, Go Nature H.K. Ltd., Sputnik Climbing SL, The Castle Climbing Centre, The Cliffs, The Glasgow Climbing Centre, and Vertical World Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Indoor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Brooklyn Boulders LLC

Climbing Centre Group Ltd.

El Cap Climbing

Go Nature H.K. Ltd.

Sputnik Climbing SL

The Castle Climbing Centre

The Cliffs

The Glasgow Climbing Centre

Vertical World Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

